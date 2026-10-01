5 new mobile games to try this week - October 1st, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save your captain as a vulnerable kitty or as an unstoppable mech
- Make karts out of kartboard and race through a cardboard world
- Take down Dracula with your trusty whip
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Kartboard Dash
There really is no limit to a child's imagination - even more so when you've got tons of cardboard boxes lying around just waiting to be explored. The possibilities are endless when it comes to these seemingly useless things, and honestly, making karts out of them and pitting them against each other in cutthroat races just seems like a totally normal thing to do.
The concept alone should get your interest properly piqued, but just in case you still need more convincing, Kartboard Dash also features dynamic power-ups and randomised modifiers in the last two laps. Suffice it to say you should expect the unexpected here!
2
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
Better late than never, as they say - and if you've been looking forward to Blossom Tales on mobile for the past eleven years, that's exactly how it might feel. This pixel-art adventure offers more than 15 hours of gameplay across five dungeons and a dynamic story to boot, so I'd say it's worth the wait for the content alone.
It's also odd that Blossom Tales II arrived on mobile (courtesy of Crunchyroll) first, but if you're not fussed about timelines, this one's well worth a go. The first chapter is free to dip in if you're unsure before committing to the $4.99 price tag.
3
Dragon Village 3
I honestly feel like the appeal of dragons will never get old, which is why Dragon Village 3 is a welcome addition to the creature-collecting genre on mobile. This one will have you building a thriving city alongside trying to hatch and breed dragons to add to your collection, as well as pitting them against each other in dynamic PvP.
The retro-inspired pixel-art adds to the overall charm as it so often does, and if you're curious, we've got a handy Dragon Village 3 beginner's guide you can check before you head out!
4
Castlevania: 40th Anniversary
Speaking of retro, perhaps it doesn't get more old-school than this - Castlevania is out now on mobile, bringing the OG platformer with you on the go for the very first time! It's the franchise that spawned so many "Metroidvanias" after it, and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the one that started it all, it's free to download until October 24th.
The side-scrolling platformer will have you duking it out against all manner of unholy creatures on a quest to take down Dracula himself, playing as Simon Belmont wielding his trusty whip. It's notoriously intense, so if you've been looking to put your precision platforming to the test, this might just be the best way to do that!
5
Crunchyroll: Gato Roboto
I did say that Castlevania inspired tons of Metroidvanias (or Meow-troidvania, as the team puts it), didn't I? Gato Roboto is a charming example of that, out now courtesy (once again) of Crunchyroll.
You play as a helpless little kitty out to save your owner in outer space - thankfully, you've got a robust mech suit to keep you alive and give you a fighting chance. It's got an interesting mechanic where you can switch between piloting the powerful mech and leaping out of it as a vulnerable cat, because while the former makes you unstoppable, the latter lets you squeeze through gaps you otherwise wouldn't be able to navigate through. As a furry feline, one shot kills you, though - so the stakes are higher than ever!