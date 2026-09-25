Dragon Village 3 beginner's guide - 6 tips for becoming a dragon champion

Dragon Village 3 throws a lot at you to begin with while neglecting to explain certain things, so our beginner's guide aims to clear some of that up.

Dragons are cool. It's an opinion you hold as a child and keep for the rest of your life. I don't think I'll ever reach an age where I don't see one of those winged beasts in a film, TV show or game without immediately thinking, “Whoa, that's awesome.” At least, I hope that never happens.

And in Dragon Village 3, you can make a whole army of them! For it to truly thrive, though, many resources are needed. So, I've created this Dragon Village 3 beginner's guide to get these items quicker. Alongside that, I've thrown in a few general tips that'll be useful early on.

Tip #1 - Check the Missions list and Triumph tabs

Alongside pushing through the main story, which brings many useful rewards, keep an eye on the Missions as they unlock and scroll through the Triumph tab (found by tapping the hamburger menu in the bottom right). Most of these quests will be completed in the background, but some you might not otherwise do, like following another Tamer or knocking on Jimon's House door. Completing these means XP, Diamonds, Gold and other good stuff. And given this is effectively an idle RPG , every extra resource matters. Helpfully, with the less obvious Missions, tapping 'Move' takes you to the right place to complete them and gives instructions on how to do so.

Tip #2 – Don't log off for the day without leaving something on a timer

Tip #3 – Gems and Orbs are a thing

A lot of Dragon Village 3 runs on timers. Plant seeds to grow dragon food? That's a timer. Breeding two of these glorious beasts? That's on a timer. Hatching a new egg... Well, you get the idea. As such, when logging off for the day, make sure to fill up each of these areas. Sow seeds, put eggs in the hatchery, have two dragons start breeding, and so on. Since Dragon Village 3 will stay closed until the next day, these occasionally frustratingly long timers will tick down in the background without needing to spend resources to speed things up. Then, when booting up the game next, plentiful resources and dragons will be waiting! Make that time away work.Dragon Village 3 itself doesn't make a big deal out of Gems and Orbs, but don’t overlook them. Don't forget to upgrade and enhance them to provide a nice boost. There is additional nuance that becomes clearer when diving deeper. However, early on, merely remembering to use them gives you an advantage. It's also worth bearing in mind they can be swapped around at will. Giving a Gem or Orb to a specific dragon isn't a permanent decision, so don't worry about losing them.

Tip #4 – Use items earned from events and the story to speed up progress

Tip #5 – The auto button is tempting, but don't always use it

Although it’s an overwhelming number at first, don’t neglect events. Through them, you'll gain a ton of useful items like Fatigue Potions and Time Capsules. Fatigue Potions restore precious energy, allowing for uninterrupted battling, while Time Capsules speed up breeding, hatching, building and construction. Don't hoard these resources for a rainy day; use them to progress faster early on. All the fun dragon elements are hidden behind levelling up, after all.Now, I'm not saying don't use it at all. Battles aren't always the most thrilling, and in those cases, tap the auto button and do something else for a minute. However, for formations, equipping Gems, and other tactical decisions, do them manually. This way, you'll learn each dragon's abilities and, likewise, their strengths and weaknesses. Whereas automating through all the content means reaching a point where you're struggling, and suddenly a lack of knowledge makes it harder to figure out how best to proceed.

Tip #6 – Stomach the ads

As is likely clear by now, this guide is mostly about getting as many resources as possible. To get more, there are plenty of opportunities to watch ads for a few extra goodies. If that’s not too annoying, absolutely do it. It’s not much, but every little helps.

That's it for our Dragon Village 3 beginner's guide. By completing missions and taking the time to learn all the systems, you'll be far more knowledgeable in the late game than someone who barrels through without acknowledging any of the tactics. Oh, and check out our Dragon Village 3 tier list and redeem these Dragon Village 3 codes for extra freebies.