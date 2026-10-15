5 new mobile games to try this week - October 15th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Chuck food items out the window for their own safety
- Help a lost froggy make his way home to his bestie
- Dig deep and upgrade your dome to defend against aliens
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Walk the Frog
Helping cute creatures find their way back home is always a noble cause, and in Walk the Frog, you get to do so with a very distinct sticky-note theme, to boot. The charming puzzler tasks you with dragging and dropping an illustrated world into the right position to help Froggo get back home in time for the totally awesome Froggapalooza with his BFF Buddy - and when the stakes are that high, you'll no doubt be compelled to give it your best shot.
The sticky-note paths add a fresh twist to your average puzzle adventure, and since it's all lovably hand-drawn, you might even think of it as an interactive storybook of sorts, too.
2
Oh Snack!
Speaking of wholesome delights, Tepes Ovidiu (of Almost Out of Mana and Grabby Crab fame) invites you to body-hop and escape the perils of the dreaded Kitchen in Oh, Snack!, the latest puzzler from the solo developer's lineup of quirky games. You'll need to aim and hop into different kinds of food items and kitchen gadgets using the power of physics, just to escape the kitchen towards freedom.
Now, the whole premise might make it seem like there's some kind of sinister threat everyone's trying to escape from here, but I suppose the charming visuals make up for it. You can aim for combos and high scores too to dominate the leaderboards, because when it comes to freedom, it's every snack for himself.
3
Vampire Crawlers
If you're looking for something a lot more high-octane than helping snacks hop off platforms, perhaps poncle's Vampire Crawlers might be of service. The first-person dungeon-crawler takes you back into the world of Vampire Survivors and challenges you to get your cards right to take down monsters in your way, featuring the same crunchy pixel art the OG "bullet heaven" is loved for.
With the cards at play, you can aim for satisfying combos and strategise the best deck to win, with power-ups and evolutions to keep the adrenaline pumping across every floor.
4
9 Kings
And if you're looking to hone your tactical mastery even further, 9 Kings will have you strategising the best way to keep your kingdom afloat. You'll craft the best deck to make your empire thrive and defend it against increasingly powerful foes, as you play one of nine kings that each has its own kind of playstyle.
As your citadel grows, you'll also need to make sure rival kings don't get you down - loot them and grab their cards to synergise with yours if you must, and protect your kingdom across procedurally generated elements where no two runs are the same!
5
Dome Keeper
And finally, I'm wrapping up this week's list with another roguelike beauty in the form of Dome Keeper, where you'll need to keep yourself safe from endless waves of hostile aliens while digging and mining for resources until the next attack.
Thankfully, you can beef up your defences and fortify your dome with gizmos you find, so you'll really need to keep digging to upgrade your gear across randomly generated maps. The hostiles won't stick to the ground, either, so you'll need to keep an eye out for airborne attacks too - you're not called the titular keeper for nothing!