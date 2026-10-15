Menu
Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - October 15th, 2026

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - October 15th, 2026

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Chuck food items out the window for their own safety
  • Help a lost froggy make his way home to his bestie
  • Dig deep and upgrade your dome to defend against aliens

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Walk the Frog

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Walk the Frog
Walk the Frog

Helping cute creatures find their way back home is always a noble cause, and in Walk the Frog, you get to do so with a very distinct sticky-note theme, to boot. The charming puzzler tasks you with dragging and dropping an illustrated world into the right position to help Froggo get back home in time for the totally awesome Froggapalooza with his BFF Buddy - and when the stakes are that high, you'll no doubt be compelled to give it your best shot.

The sticky-note paths add a fresh twist to your average puzzle adventure, and since it's all lovably hand-drawn, you might even think of it as an interactive storybook of sorts, too.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Walk the Frog icon
Download now!
Walk the Frog
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Oh Snack!

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Oh Snack!
Oh Snack!

Speaking of wholesome delights, Tepes Ovidiu (of Almost Out of Mana and Grabby Crab fame) invites you to body-hop and escape the perils of the dreaded Kitchen in Oh, Snack!, the latest puzzler from the solo developer's lineup of quirky games. You'll need to aim and hop into different kinds of food items and kitchen gadgets using the power of physics, just to escape the kitchen towards freedom.

Now, the whole premise might make it seem like there's some kind of sinister threat everyone's trying to escape from here, but I suppose the charming visuals make up for it. You can aim for combos and high scores too to dominate the leaderboards, because when it comes to freedom, it's every snack for himself.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Oh Snack! icon
Download now!
Oh Snack!
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Vampire Crawlers

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Vampire Crawlers
Vampire Crawlers

If you're looking for something a lot more high-octane than helping snacks hop off platforms, perhaps poncle's Vampire Crawlers might be of service. The first-person dungeon-crawler takes you back into the world of Vampire Survivors and challenges you to get your cards right to take down monsters in your way, featuring the same crunchy pixel art the OG "bullet heaven" is loved for.

With the cards at play, you can aim for satisfying combos and strategise the best deck to win, with power-ups and evolutions to keep the adrenaline pumping across every floor.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Vampire Crawlers icon
Download now!
Vampire Crawlers
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
9 Kings

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about 9 Kings
9 Kings

And if you're looking to hone your tactical mastery even further, 9 Kings will have you strategising the best way to keep your kingdom afloat. You'll craft the best deck to make your empire thrive and defend it against increasingly powerful foes, as you play one of nine kings that each has its own kind of playstyle.

As your citadel grows, you'll also need to make sure rival kings don't get you down - loot them and grab their cards to synergise with yours if you must, and protect your kingdom across procedurally generated elements where no two runs are the same!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

9 Kings icon
Download now!
9 Kings
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Dome Keeper

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Dome Keeper
Dome Keeper

And finally, I'm wrapping up this week's list with another roguelike beauty in the form of Dome Keeper, where you'll need to keep yourself safe from endless waves of hostile aliens while digging and mining for resources until the next attack.

Thankfully, you can beef up your defences and fortify your dome with gizmos you find, so you'll really need to keep digging to upgrade your gear across randomly generated maps. The hostiles won't stick to the ground, either, so you'll need to keep an eye out for airborne attacks too - you're not called the titular keeper for nothing!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Dome Keeper icon
Download now!
Dome Keeper
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
X Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.