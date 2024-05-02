5 new mobile games to try this week - May 2nd, 2024
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
Loop Hero
That meddling Lich is up to no good again, isn't he? This time around, everyone's typical demonic bad guy has created a time loop and engulfed the world in eternal chaos - just your average bad-guy shenanigans. Thankfully, you can rage against this time bubble by building your powerful deck and braving the procedurally generated dungeons to battle the forces of darkness and save the world.
You can collect epic loot and upgrade your gear to come back with a vengeance in the next run, as well as expand your survivors' camp to become even stronger. The mobile version also features a revamped UI and controller compatibility to help you fulfil your duties as the titular Loop Hero.
Dumb Ways to Survive
These adorable beans have done everything from crossing trains to venturing out into space, and now they've taken on the wilderness as well with Dumb Ways to Survive - not bad for something that started out as a public railroad safety campaign. The new survival adventure tasks you with keeping these not-so-bright beans alive as you craft, cook and explore as the noob named Noob.
Out in the wild, everything from birds to aliens is out to get you, so even if you need to use a frying pan to fend off your would-be assailants, by all means, you should - and if you're careful enough, you might just live to tell the tale. Of course, the roguelike title also comes with the franchise's quirky sense of humour, so expect some laugh-out-loud moments across real-time battles as you try to make your way back home to Beanland.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3
This third instalment of a franchise where the first two games don't actually exist is all part of a bigger marketing plan for Boy Kills World, a bloody action film where the Super Dragon Punch Force IP was born. The 2.5D fighter features jaw-dropping visuals that add plenty of style to beating up your opponents senseless, with an interesting roster of characters you can choose from as you fight to reach the top of the leaderboards.
The free-to-play title also features a fluid combat system along with full controller support so you can execute those moves like a boss. A single account lets you play on both PC and mobile as well.
Methods 2: Secrets and Death
If the first instalment of this mystery series left you hanging, you can now rest easy as the sequel will pick things up where you last left off. Methods 2: Secrets and Death keeps up the intriguing premise of a high-stakes competition where a hundred detectives are vying for the same prize against criminal masterminds - if a criminal ends up being the victor, they'll not only get a million dollars as a reward, but they'll also go scot-free no matter what the crime.
The visual novel tasks you with examining evidence to solve puzzles at the mercy of a mysterious Game Master. There are 20 chapters to unpack here, with more than 25 interactive crime scenes to explore across distinct and stylised visuals.
The Last Game
No, that's not just a clever pun to signal the final title in this list. The Last Game is a pixel-art roguelike that brings all the nostalgic flair plus an addictive factor that encourages dying over and over again. There are over a hundred different items you can find, with eleven characters you can unlock to discover which specific character behaviours suit your playstyle best.
The game also offers a variety of synergies and permanent upgrades you can take advantage of to make each new run more thrilling than the last. And if you're a bit of a social butterfly, you can play co-op for up to four players to make finding hidden bosses and taking them down all the sweeter.