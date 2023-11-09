5 new mobile games to try this week - November 9th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Metria
This vibrant new action RPG features stunning visuals and flashy animations during real-time combat as crafted by the minds behind Iruna Online. You can switch characters from your team of 3 to link powerful combos with a simple button tap.
The game is currently celebrating its official launch with boatloads of login bonuses, which include Tarot "Amidst Memory Blossoms" x4 and "3700 Star Stones". All you have to do is log into the game for 14 days to score these in-game goodies.
2
Astrune Academy
KEMCO's latest freemium RPG lets you explore the depths of magic with aspiring sorcerers across the enchanted land of the Sternship region. As a student of the titular academy, you'll need to complete a variety of assignments on the road to becoming a skilled magician yourself.
In combat, you'll face off against powerful monsters by mastering your Alma Style and your Soul Source Magic. The game also features a thriving campus with a courtyard where you can hang out, as well as magical vending machines and a school shop that you can explore during your downtime.
3
Phantom Blade: Executioners
This visually stunning "kung fu punk" action RPG features fast-paced combat across gorgeous hand-painted landscapes and East Asian fantasy themes. You'll dive into a horrific world where malevolent forces from Chinese folklore come to life, with inkbrush-style artwork and an engaging narrative that lets you to discover the truth about the forbidden Sha-Chi body engineering technique.
To celebrate the global launch, the game is offering a whopping 7,600 ingots, along with the Epic phantom set "Myriad Illusions" and 70 summon tickets.
4
Tiny Connections
This relaxing puzzle game tasks you with, as the title suggests, making small networks between a variety of structures across a limited space. On top of ensuring that everything looks nice and tidy, you'll need to make sure the houses between your connections have access to basic necessities as well.
The game features colour-coded houses and maps inspired by IRL countries. You can also take part in different daily and weekly challenges to climb the global leaderboards, all presented with meditative sounds and vibes.
5
Warcraft Rumble
This highly anticipated made-for-mobile game lets you experience Azeroth on your handheld device in an entirely new way, with fast-paced battles where you can use more than 65 minis across the popular Warcraft IP. You'll also do battle in different game modes such as solo dungeon quests, PvE missions, and thrilling PvP combat.
With the official launch comes the first season led by Sylvanas, along with new minis and zones as well as new dungeons where you can put your miniatures armies to the test.