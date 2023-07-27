5 new mobile games to try this week - July 27th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Tower of God New World
This mobile RPG brings the popular webtoon to life in an entirely new way on iOS and Android, letting players dive into new original narratives with fan-fave characters from the source material. Tower of God: NEW WORLD also features a shared progress element that lets players switch between different characters at their leisure.
Combat is an idle but strategic affair, where players can manage their Elements and Positions to gain the upper hand during battles. It's also presented in portrait orientation for the ultimate mobile convenience.
2
Snowbreak: Containment Zone
This highly anticipated RPG shooter pits players against massive titans to defend what's left of humanity in a post-apocalyptic world. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the sci-fi title also offers cross-platform play to allow players to save their progress across multiple devices.
Apart from the action-packed combat, the game features a co-op mode in Gigalink as well, along with a lovely Base system where players can kick back, relax, interact with characters and decorate their base during their downtime.
3
Pokémon Sleep
This unique game-slash-sleep tracker lets players aim for the best sleeping habits while collecting Pokemon at the same time. Tracking sleep patterns is a simple matter of placing the mobile device near a pillow, and the app will record sleep talking, snoring, length of sleep and more.
The app also offers a smart alarm and soothing sleep sounds. Then, during the day, different types of Pokemon will gather depending on a player's sleep behaviour, contributing to the Sleep Style Dex. Befriending Pokemon will also provide Snorlax some Berries!
4
Family Chess
This colourful title adds a fresh twist to the classic game of chess by updating it with vibrant hand-drawn artwork and a fun cartoon-esque vibe. Players can take advantage of the convenient controls and varying difficulty levels to cater to their skill level, making sure that everyone can enjoy the title on family game nights.
Family Chess also features a variety of characters to choose from, as well as a handy local multiplayer feature and multi-language support.
5
Food Words: Cooking Cat Puzzle
This adorable puzzle-slash-cooking game lets players learn new words and discover recipes from all around the world at the same time. Each level will help players expand their vocabulary and culinary knowledge, all presented with furry feline friends in the background. The charming visuals and lovely music add a relaxing vibe to the game despite the timed levels.
The game also features 3 difficulty levels (hard, medium and easy), as well as a variety of new cats to meet and high scores to beat.