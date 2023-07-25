Win Early Access to Devsisters' upcoming sandbox city-builder Brixity in our latest giveaway

Devsisters has announced that its upcoming sandbox city-building game Brixity will release for iOS and Android on August 24th, with pre-registration opening today. Ahead of the launch, the developers are running an Early Access Event that will run from August 10th to 21st, and we've teamed up with Devsisters to give away some places. The Early Access period will only be available for Android.

If you're unfamiliar with Brixity, it's a city-building game set in 2523 and sees you rebuilding an entirely empty Earth for its residents, Pipos. Each of them has distinct personalities that promise to bring life to Brixity that some building-focused games lack.

If you want to be in with a chance of getting access to Brixity ahead of launch, all you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and then wait to see if you're a winner. If you're successful, you will hear after the giveaway closes at 7:00 AM UK time on Wednesday, August 10th.

Alongside this giveaway, Devsisters is also running a competition for those who get into the Early Access build. By submitting a blueprint or build, you could be in with a chance to win the following prizes:

1st Prize (1): $1,500 (Apple/Google/Costco/Amazon) gift card + Brix Merch Box

2nd Prize (3): Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (TBD) + Brix Merch Box

3rd Prize (10): Razer KishiV2 + Brix Merch Box

Randomly drawn from all submissions (10): Brix Merch Box

Not only that but if you're a winner, there's a chance your blueprint will get featured in the game. For a full list of rules for Devsisters' in-game competition head over to the official site.