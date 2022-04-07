5 new mobile games to try this week - April 7, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Sumire
This seemingly light-hearted adventure takes players on a journey through a young girl's life in a peaceful Japanese mountain village, as she embarks on a quest to find what it means to have a perfect day. Filled with simple yet thought-provoking moments, this point-and-click-esque title features gorgeous painterly visuals and choices that have lasting consequences throughout the game.
You can check out our review (https://www.pocketgamer.com/sumire/review/) to get a feel of what it plays like, but suffice it to say that its narrative will bring on the waterworks by the time it's all over.
2
Mr. Traffic
As if life as a music conductor isn't hard enough, the titular hero of this quirky title must now contend with a clerical error that thrusts him in the middle of a busy intersection as a traffic condutor instead. The casual and colourful game lets you manage cars, ghosts, UFOs, chickens and so much more as you try your best to save the intersection from disaster.
Mr. Traffic also features tons of different outfits players can collect, with plenty of Easter eggs and pop culture references for eagle-eyed players to discover.
3
M&M's Adventure
Who doesn't love gravity blast games? This officially licensed candy-coloured title features the popular chocolate protagonists - Red, Yellow, Blue, Orange, Green, and Brown - as they travel across iconic locations all over the globe, all while players match and blast through puzzles with over a thousand levels.
The casual puzzle game also features seasonal events, regularly added new puzzles, limited-time goodies, and tons of accessories for cosmetics aficionados to collect.
4
M.Duck
This unique portrait roguelite shooter lets players assist the amazing Magic Duck as he battles his way through a tower that's always been a nuance in his life. Said tower has been shining an annoying light on his pond every night and keeping him from getting a good night's sleep, so it's up to this duck's magical powers to shut off that frustrating light source for good.
Players will fight over 40 different foes across four zones, with more than 80 relics and nine weapons that can spice things up with every new run. It also features awesome music composed by Calbert Warner.
5
Rovio Classics: Angry Birds
There's nothing quite like the experience of reliving classic games, and Rovio Classics: Angry Birds lets players do just that with a game that's been rebuilt from the ground up. The hit puzzle title remakes the OG Angry Birds game as players fling these temperamental birds across the skies at evil piggies.
The physics-based title features more than 390 levels, no ads, and no in-app purchases, so players can enjoy the experience uninterrupted - or maybe even call upon the Mighty Eagle to defeat the green menaces that stole their eggs.