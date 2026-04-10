Racing Master announces iOS and Android launch date for next month

Racing Master has announced its final global launch date

NetEase and Codemasters' hotly anticipated racing sim has already made waves in Asia

It promises graphically lust, densely detailed and exciting racing action

NetEase's Racing Master, co-developed by Codemasters, has announced its international release date for May 8th. Pre-registration has already opened, and this exciting new racing sim is set to make a splash. Especially after already proving to be a chart-topper in Asia and other regions where it was first released to fans.

Racing Master, as you might expect by the name, takes you to the blacktop for a superbly realistic take on the racing sim. You'll step behind the wheel of real-life hypercars rendered in superb detail, with full physics simulation and lush graphics to complement the already tangible realism.

Not only that, but those of you who participated in the closed beta will receive a 150% rebate on in-game purchases made during that period in Gems. Not only that, but there'll be plenty of other goodies and rewards for eligible players to claim as well.

Wheels of Steel

Racing Master has been a highly anticipated launch for us here on the site since it was first announced back in 2021 . It's undoubtedly set to be one of the most graphically lavish and densely detailed racing sims currently available, if it can live up to the hype.

Certainly, if its success in Asia is any indication, then it has a shot at living up to the promises made by NetEase. Having topped the charts and held the number one spot in certain regions for days at a time, it's proving to be a powerful new competitor in the racing space on mobile.

If you want to take a look at some of said competition for yourself, then there's nowhere better than by digging into one of our comprehensive lists. We've ranked the best racing games on Android that provide everything from granular simulation to fast-paced arcade action for you to dive into this weekend!