How to get pre-registration rewards in NTE

Struggling to find your pre-registration rewards in NTE? Trust us, you're not alone. Ultimately, it's a game of patience, but we've explained it all for you.

You've probably seen the numerous events and launch rewards for NTE, and chances are you also pre-registered months in advance. But now that the game is officially out, you might be wondering - where are those pre-registration rewards?

Well, I'm here to shed some light on the matter for you. I've pre-registered for Neverness to Everness months ago, as well, ever since pre-registration became available. I pre-downloaded the game and waited patiently until I could log in. But the rewards were nowhere to be seen.

Or at least, for a little while.

How to unlock pre-registration rewards in NTE?

What if you don't see the pre-registration rewards for Neverness to Everness?

Everybody who pre-registered or simply launched the game is eligible for these rewards. You need to keep in mind that to unlock the Mail function (where the rewards are sent), you need to reach the point where you meet Mint in town - you'll be roughly at 3 to 5 Hunter Level by then.If you've already played beyond that point, have passed the tutorial and started diving deeper into the story, but still haven't received your pre-reg rewards, don't worry. You will get them.

Despite playing for several hours since the launch, I found rewards in my mail. Then, I relogged and waited for a few minutes in town, and there it was - the huge pre-reg rewards email, along with the NTE Launch Livestream Rewards!

Pre-Reg Milestones Rewards in NTE

20 Fabricated Dice

20 Elite Hunter Guides

30000 Beetle Coins

1 Ace Glider

Haniel

The rewards you will get from the pre-registration are as follows:

On top of that, you will also get the Livestream rewards, which grant 2200 Annulith and 10 Fabricated Dice.

So, if you find yourself in the same situation, my tip for you would be to relog and have some patience. Of course, and to redeem the latest NTE codes as well!