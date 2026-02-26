Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy promises exciting new 3v3 RPG action coming soon to mobile

In another world with my JRPG protagonists

The world of Final Fantasy comes to modern-day Tokyo in Dissidia Duellum

Take on classic monsters in 3v3 PvPvE action as your favourite FF characters

Enjoy character interactions in a new setting different to anywhere you've seen them

For Final Fantasy fans, the last few years have been quite jam-packed with stuff to do. Be that the reimagining/remake of Final Fantasy 7 that recently hit consoles and PC, or the suite of mobile adaptations that have been made available. And the latest to arrive is set to be the upcoming Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy!

What's Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy? I hear you ask. Well, this semi-competitive RPG sees two teams of three heroes fighting to take down monsters infesting modern-day Tokyo, all while racing to take on the powerful boss monster at the end.

And yes, I did say 'modern-day Tokyo' as it seems that Dissidia Duellum is a reverse isekai that sees familiar characters such as Cloud, Lightning and Sephiroth transported to the real world, such as it is. And this isn't just a setting, as we're also promised the kind of cosy character interactions usually reserved for fluffy fanfiction.

Lost my heart in Tokyo

Dissidia Duellum is an interesting way of creating an exciting new take on the characters we know and love in a multiplayer format. While something like Overwatch Rush instead focuses on recreating the setting of the original, Dissidia Duellum instead focuses on taking them to a new, more familiar location.

I suppose my only misgiving then is the usual one you'd have in this situation. Which is questioning whether Dissidia Duellum can garner the necessary playerbase to support the kind of multiplayer action that it hopes to offer. We'll just have to wait for its slated release of March 31st to see.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more exciting RPG action, why not go ahead and take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we think are worth playing on mobile?