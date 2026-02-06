Dice Throne Digital set to introduce Kickstarter to bring the popular tabletop experience to mobile

Dice Throne Digital is set to kick off a Kickstarter for this translation of the tabletop cult hit

It focuses on a mix of dice and card-based combat pitting fantasy heroes against one another

The digital version will feature not just on mobile, but also PC and VR

While tabletop is dear to my heart, even I would admit that many great releases benefit from being available to many more players. And the latest to take a crack at coming to something beyond your kitchen table is Dice Throne Digital, set to arrive soon, hopefully.

I say hopefully because Dice Throne Digital doesn't have a release date or even a window. Rather, developer Dice Throne and partners Nerd Ninjas are seeking the approval and backing of their fans with a new Kickstarter campaign for Dice Throne Digital.

Dice Throne itself sees you stepping into the shoes of a variety of adventurers duking it out for supremacy with the aid of both dice and cards in strategic tabletop battles. Think all the combat of Dungeons & Dragons with all the talking bits stripped out (and yes, I know there's a joke about fifth-edition in there, but I'm above that).

Enthroned

Dice Throne Digital is quite the ambitious project as it's not only coming to mobile, but also to Steam and the Meta Quest. With the Kickstarter launching on April 14th, it's no surprise that the folks behind Dice Throne are eagerly looking for backers, as they've set their sights incredibly high.

Personally, I do admire what they're trying to achieve. And while I'm never a fan of cards on tabletop (looking at you, every TTRPG that uses playing cards for initiative), I think that can be forgiven for something so clearly seeking a simpler, combat-focused experience. And if backers already went for it the first time round, here's hoping we'll see a repeat.

