Crushed in Time, the upcoming spinoff of There is No Game, unveils release date

Elementary

Crushed in Time, the upcoming spinoff of There is No Game, has announced its release date

Look out for it later this year after a planned summer release for PC

Join Holmes & Watson in their attempt to save vital NPC Emma and keep their game from collapsing

Funnily enough, earlier today, I was reading about the underrated point-and-click adventure Full Throttle. And wouldn't you know what passed across my desk just now? Yes, the release date for There is No Game spinoff Crushed in Time has finally been unveiled, as it's set to release on June 10th for PC and later this year for iOS and Android.

Developed by Draw Me a Pixel, There is No Game should need little introduction as the bizarre, metanarrative exploration of game development that saw you exploring various unfinished titles while seemingly grappling with the game itself. It proved to be a big hit, including one segment featuring the famous Holmes and Watson.

Now, Holmes and Watson star in the upcoming spinoff where they set out on a mission to recover a missing NPC. Yes, it's another mind-bending storyline where the two intrepid detectives must prevent their own game from falling apart as they grapple with both intentional and unintentional challenges.

Elastic narrative

As you might expect if you've played the original, most of the gameplay in Crushed in Time is focused on typical point-and-click adventure tropes. But you won't just be doing said pointing-and-clicking, you'll also be squashing, stretching and tugging objects to perform different actions and discover unusual combinations. It's wacky, silly, but no less challenging a puzzle experience.

Crushed in Time is set to have a narrower focus than There is No Game, with central characters and an overarching plot beyond what the player uncovers. And judging by the gameplay we've seen, even those of you new to the world of There is No Game will find something to enjoy in this irreverent take on the genre.

In the meantime, if you're looking for other ways to put your brain to the test, why not try out some of our picks in our list of the best puzzle games on iOS?