Honkai Star Rail reveals a new trailer for the upcoming damage-based healer Luocha

The recently launched and super successful gacha RPG Honkai Star Rail has revealed some details on one of its new characters, who will be due out on June 28th with the new banner. Luocha is a brand new Imaginary-type character who focuses on healing, though with a more unique twist than most healers introduced so far, so this character will be very useful to nearly all players!

Honkai Star Rail has been a massive hit since it launched only a few months back. It's the follow-up to the equally successful Honkai Impact, and the latest project from the developers of the all-time great Genshin Impact. The sci-fi setting and excellent writing combined with awesome combat have been a recipe for success. This shows in both the general popularity of the game and the massive player base it has gathered thus far.

And now, players can look forward to utilizing a very handsome new healer within their party comps. Luocha is a merchant by trade, but during combat, he will utilize his skills to both deal big damage and heals in equal measure.

So, what makes Luocha so unique, you may ask? Well, the biggest factor is that as opposed to all of the other healers currently within the game, Luocha is entirely built around his healing abilities scaling off of his attack instead of the typical ability power stat. This makes for a good twist on your traditional healer, allowing players to build him as they would a DPS character, but still make use of his primarily heal-oriented kit.

Check if Luocha is a meta character on the Honkai Star Rail tier list

Add in his mysterious and unknown backstory that you’ll be able to learn about throughout the course of the next batch of content, and this character is a surefire hit for any player who is lacking a strong healing spot in their party comp.

If you want to grab Luocha when he comes out on that June 28th banner, you can download Honkai Star Rail for free at either of the links below for free right now!