Netflix will soon offer interactive party games you and your friends can play via mobile

Netflix and er, game?

Netflix is set to introduce party games

Pictionary, Boggle and other big names will join the lineup

It's set to be rolled out over the coming months

Netflix's big push into gaming has had mixed results over the years. While their ambitions to have a real AAA studio have seemingly faltered, their catalogue on mobile is still immensely strong. Now, regular fans of Netflix could soon be getting in on the gaming craze with brand new options for parties.

If you've ever played something like Jackbox on TV, then this is going to sound quite familiar. In a good way that is, as you simply need to play one of these new slate of party games that are set to arrive over the holidays on a television. Other players simply pull out their phones and participate, no additional tech needed.

And while it doesn't necessarily have the jump-in-and-play fun of Jackbox on hand, there are some big names included in this lineup. Pictionary: Game Night, Boggle Party and an original take on social deduction with Party Crashers: Fool your Friends.

Join in!

It's almost surprising that it's taken this long for more multiplayer focus like this to emerge on Netflix. But it's very much a welcome one. If there's one thing you can say about the Jackbox series, it's that they're not cheap (even on mobile). So something more accessible is welcome.

The rollout for the Netflix party games is set to be gradual, so check out a platform near you to see if they're available. For the rest of us, it's a matter of waiting until we're able to drag our friends into a session of Pictionary on their next night in.

If you're more of a solo player, then you'll be glad to know that mobile already has you covered very well. But if you've been looking for something new to play, why not check out our review of Set a Watch to see what this solo board game has to offer?