Netflix gets in on the kid safety trend with new Netflix Playground gaming app

Manage your kids screentime, and playtime

Play on Netflix just got a lot safer for kids, and easier for parents to manage

Netflix Playground is a new standalone app designed for younger users

Parents will be able to manage screentime while kids will have access to a suite of age-appropriate content

The safety of kids online has been a hot-button issue lately, moreso than it ever has. So it's not surprising that plenty of developers and publishers are eager to show their concern and act on it. Case in point being Netflix and their latest mobile app, Netflix Playground.

As you might expect by the name, Netflix Playground is a new entertainment hub intended to be specifically for kids. It's already rolled out in a number of regions, including the UK and the US, and is set to go global on April 28th.

The focus of Netflix Playground is basically to concentrate all of Netflix's existing child-friendly apps and games all in one place. Be that Peppa Pig, Sesame Street or a number of Dr Seuss-themed games. Naturally, all of this comes with a suite of parental controls for keeping an eye on kids' playtime and screentime.

Playground is a battleground

Given the somewhat specious child-safety record of other platforms aimed at children, such as Roblox, it's not surprising Netflix are capitalising on a push for kid safety online. Although Netflix Playground is aimed at a younger audience, it could set a precedent for future Netflix Games projects.

As for what this means for us on mobile? I'm sure plenty of you who have kids will welcome it as a way to keep an eye on how much time kids spend on their screens. And with Netflix proving so popular with family users, anything that helps curate what children watch and interact with on the platform is a savvy choice indeed.

Still, with titles like Red Dead Redemption also available, Netflix Games isn't just for kids. Check out our list of the best releases on Netflix Games to see what amazing titles you can jump into for free as part of your subscription to the streaming platform!