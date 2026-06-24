Unhinged is an upcoming Netflix original game that mixes phone and horror

Netflix is set to unleash its newest take on games with the horror survival Unhinged

Starring the voices of Zoe Kravitz, Troy Baker and Sadie Sink, it uses your phone as a controller

Track your character's movements onscreen and make split-second decisions to stay alive

Netflix Games is an interesting beast, a constantly growing part of a subscription service but one that the streamer has struggled to make relevant in the minds of its users. But that hasn't stopped them experimenting with new and exciting projects, and their latest pitch is the second-screen horror game Unhinged!

Unhinged puts you in the shoes of Ava (played by Zoe Kravitz), who wakes to find her apartment's power has gone out. As you explore the building and decide what to do, however, you quickly find a mysterious man with sinister intentions is on the prowl. By phoning your friend Claire (Sadie Sink) and Ben (Troy Baker), you'll need to make crucial decisions to stay alive.

Off the hinges

If this is all sounding a bit choose-your-own-adventure, then that's by design . How it works is that you'll link your phone to the game itself, which is shown on screen, and Ava's movements will be tracked by your own phone, allowing you to scan around the rooms you find yourself in.

Gameplay from there is relatively simple, as you'll find yourself needing to make timed decisions by finding interactive objects. An example in the trailer is finding a screwdriver to open a window, for example.

It's all very intriguing, especially since it capitalises on the 'second-screen' phenomenon where many Netflix viewers can't help but look at their phones while watching. Rather than defying that, Unhinged seems to play into it. So if you're curious about it, why not try Unhinged for yourself when it drops June 30th on Netflix?

In the meantime, you may find yourself unsure of where to start on Netflix Games' extensive back-catalogue. In which case, why not sink your teeth into our ranking of the best Netflix Games there are, where we've ranked exciting football simulators and smash-hit open-world Westerns that you should be playing!