Astrae Oratio sees NC partner with Dynamis for upcoming magical girl RPG

Astrae Oratio, the upcoming magical girl RPG, has a new trailer

NC and Dynamis are partnering to bring it to mobile

Set in modern-day Tokyo, we've slowly been drip-fed a story of magical bureaucracy and action

The magical girl genre is one that's been told and retold innumerable times in anime and games. Whether it's genre-definers such as Sailor Moon, or those which upset the apple cart for a more cynical take on the story, such as Puella Magi Madoka Magica. But in Astrae Oratio, developers NC and Dynamis are partnering for their own take on magical girls!

Astrae Oratio has slowly been unveiled to audiences, and is set in a modern-day Tokyo filled with as much magical bureaucracy as there is mystery. The latest trailer to drop gives us a look at some of the characters and their abilities in combat, including the neat cel-shaded graphics that make it look like a living anime.

It's a kind of magic

There's not all that much else to say about Astrae Oratio. After all, this is one upcoming game that's slowly being drip-fed to audiences rather than with one big reveal. I don't think that's necessarily a bad release strategy, but it does contrast with others like Limit Zero Breakers, another NC (that's formerly NCSoft) project.

The actual setting is also intriguing, although this is obviously far from the first time we've seen magic mix with modernity. And the graphics certainly look just as excellent as those which wowed me in the upcoming Limit Zero Breakers.

But, as one might expect, the focus seems to be on Limit Zero Breakers and its upcoming release from NC. We can probably expect Astrae Oratio to be their next hyped release once that's out, however, so watch this space and their official website!

If you want to keep up to date with the latest releases making their way to mobile, then be sure to check out our constantly updated list of the best mobile games in soft launch that you can play right now!