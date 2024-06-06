Neopets: Tales of Dacardia lets you build your town in the land of Dacardia with your Neopets, out now on mobile

Let your Neopets help you rebuild your town

Take on the role of a new Town Planner

Decorate Neohomes and explore new areas

Befriend Neopets and play mini-games

Neopets: Tales of Dacardia has officially launched on mobile today, inviting everyone to indulge in all the nostalgia of these adorable virtual companions across an all-new adventure game. You'll step into the role of a fresh-faced Town Planner tasked with picking up the pieces of a storm-battered land - the land of Dacardia, an idyllic town with limitless potential. It's up to you to restore it to its former glory while uncovering the truth about the calamity along the way.

In Neopets: Tales of Dacardia, you can look forward to crafting your own town from scratch while playing with your adorable Neopets. As you craft and customise your land to your liking, you'll explore lush new areas and decorate Neohomes to suit your tastes best.

Of course, you'll also befriend all kinds of Neopets and engage in fun mini-games throughout your journey, offering something fresh for both long-time fans of the franchise and newbies to the world of Neopia.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Neopets: Tales of Dacardia on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.