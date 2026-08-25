Nekomancer tower tier list (August 2026) - An arrow tower a day keeps the undead away

Want to keep monsters from invading the land of the living? An arrow to their undead heart should do it - and our Nekomancer tower tier list can help you with that.

It's hard enough as it is to keep hordes of the undead from slipping out into the land of the living, but when you're doing it to save yourself from getting fired, the stakes shoot up even higher, don't they? Nekomancer will have you doing just that because you've let your curiosity get the best of you (that forbidden book you've just opened is forbidden for a reason, after all), so to help you keep the demons at bay, I've put together a Nekomancer tower tier list for you.

I have to admit - I've been playing this tower defence for 20 hours now trying to craft this list, and I didn't even realise it until Google Play decided to "congratulate" me for being what they've dubbed an "Enthusiast". You apparently get these nice little badges as Play Achievements based on the hours you've spent on a single game, and to be honest, I'm not entirely sure how I feel about that (thank goodness I haven't reached the 60-hour Fanatic badge just yet, or, god forbid, the 2,000-hour Immortal badge).

Nekomancer tower tier list

Tier Tower S Arrow Tower, Triangle Demon, Dark Darkness A Cobweb, Cannon, War Statue, Lightning Rod, Fountain of Life, World Tree B Dancer, Dance Partner, Blight Zone, Observatory, Fortune Idol, Judgment of Light C Sealed Shrine, Spike Tower, Spike Trap, Sawblade Tower, Javelin Wall, Mercenary, Dragonstone, Glacial Zone, Fire Pillar, Enforcer, Slick Storm

In any case, my lovely Enthusiast badge should give you a bit of confidence in the rankings I've decided on here, so without further ado, let's get this Nekomancer tower tier list started.

Curious to see why I've ranked these the way they are? Click the big blue button below and have a look at our Nekomancer codes too while you're at it!