Nekomancer tower tier list (August 2026) - An arrow tower a day keeps the undead away
| Nekomancer
Want to keep monsters from invading the land of the living? An arrow to their undead heart should do it - and our Nekomancer tower tier list can help you with that.
It's hard enough as it is to keep hordes of the undead from slipping out into the land of the living, but when you're doing it to save yourself from getting fired, the stakes shoot up even higher, don't they? Nekomancer will have you doing just that because you've let your curiosity get the best of you (that forbidden book you've just opened is forbidden for a reason, after all), so to help you keep the demons at bay, I've put together a Nekomancer tower tier list for you.
I have to admit - I've been playing this tower defence for 20 hours now trying to craft this list, and I didn't even realise it until Google Play decided to "congratulate" me for being what they've dubbed an "Enthusiast". You apparently get these nice little badges as Play Achievements based on the hours you've spent on a single game, and to be honest, I'm not entirely sure how I feel about that (thank goodness I haven't reached the 60-hour Fanatic badge just yet, or, god forbid, the 2,000-hour Immortal badge).
Nekomancer tower tier listIn any case, my lovely Enthusiast badge should give you a bit of confidence in the rankings I've decided on here, so without further ado, let's get this Nekomancer tower tier list started.
|Tier
|Tower
|S
|Arrow Tower, Triangle Demon, Dark Darkness
|A
|Cobweb, Cannon, War Statue, Lightning Rod, Fountain of Life, World Tree
|B
|Dancer, Dance Partner, Blight Zone, Observatory, Fortune Idol, Judgment of Light
|C
|Sealed Shrine, Spike Tower, Spike Trap, Sawblade Tower, Javelin Wall, Mercenary, Dragonstone, Glacial Zone, Fire Pillar, Enforcer, Slick Storm
Curious to see why I've ranked these the way they are? Click the big blue button below and have a look at our Nekomancer codes too while you're at it!
1
S Tier
You'd think the top spot in this Nekomancer tower tier list would belong to a Legendary tower, but it's the complete opposite, actually. I can't stress how important the Arrow Tower is to any stage and any set-up, because this humble tower is what'll get you through most of them.
The key to any successful run is to create the right bottlenecks to divert the flow of enemies, and the Arrow Tower is the cheapest 10-coin tower and 2x2 size that'll help you do that. It's essentially the most efficient and fastest way to keep enemies travelling for as long as you possibly can before they reach the end portal. Plus, it can deal ranged damage in all directions, with a cheap 5-coin cost for increasing its Attack count. And when you upgrade it with the Extra Shot boon, it's virtually god-tier. The best part of it all is that it's the first tower you get for free, so thank you, Nekomancer devs!Triangle Demon
This is my favourite of all the Legendary towers, because it's tiny enough to use as a flow diverter but powerful enough to one-shot minor enemies. Its stacked Brand scales that damage for single-target bosses too - pair this up with a well-placed War Statue and watch your enemies melt.
2
A Tier
Any tower that can deal a Slow effect in tower defence will always be effective, and what's great about the Cobweb is that it deals damage to Ground, Air, and Flying enemies.Cannon
Much like the Arrow Tower, the 16-coin Cannon can effectively help divert traffic too, and with a bigger 3x2 size, at that. The Level 1 Burn chance is a huge plus, and complements the single-target Arrow Tower well with its AoE damage.War Statue
This Legendary tower is a support buff that can enhance towers in its range, so I usually surround it with Arrow Towers and Triangle Demons during the later waves to deal the most damage.
3
B Tier
I'm pairing these two up because they work best when deployed together thanks to their Forming a Duo passive that boosts their Attack. The Penetrating and Slow effects add a nice touch, but since they cost a lot to deploy, you'll usually only be able to pair them up during later waves. When you do, though, they pack a punch, especially since they hit Ground, Air, and Flying targets.Blight Zone
I like deploying this as a first tower sometimes, thanks to its 4x2 size that blocks choke points easily. The Poison debuff is effective too, so if you place the tower at the very top, the enemy might just eliminate itself by the time it gets halfway across the screen.Observatory
I see this as an upgraded version of the Cannon, and it's a good tower to deploy when you've got enough coins. If you're lucky enough to get the ATK range or ATK count boon early on, this is fantastic for crowd control.
4
C Tier
You'd think a Legendary tower like the Sealed Shrine wouldn't have any place in the bottom tier, but honestly, I haven't really found the best use for the Sealed Shrine, even at Level 2 with a boost in Max Targets. The ghost that latches on to the enemy is incredibly slow, bad at detection, and just underwhelming in general; plus, the 3x3 size is just not economical. You're better off spending your 32 coins elsewhere.Javelin Wall
The Javelin Wall, I do have to mention, can sometimes be useful when you're looking to block a big section of the stage thanks to its 4x2 size, but the attack itself is a tad useless, to be honest.
And that's it for my Nekomancer tower tier list! There's always going to be a bit of subjectivity with any kind of tier ranking, but these are what have and haven't worked for me so far. Hopefully, this guide helps you keep the undead legions at bay - our curious cat's job depends on it!
For anime-themed rankings instead, why not have a look at our JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Spirit tier list and My Hero Academia United Survival tier list?