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Nekomancer codes (August 2026) - Free Diamonds for those precious tower summons

Let our Nekomancer codes give you extra Diamonds you can use to summon towers and character shards and fend off those pesky monsters once and for all.

Nekomancer codes (August 2026) - Free Diamonds for those precious tower summons
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Nekomancer

When you're fending off forces of the undead as a lone kitty cat, you'll need all the help you can get - especially since you'll get fired from your job as a keeper of the Underworld if you fail. Thankfully, we've got plenty of Nekomancer codes to help you keep the undead at bay (and keep your job in the process).

These should give you precious Diamonds you can use to summon character shards, gems for equipment upgrades, and the ever-important towers - we also have a handy Nekomancer tower tier list for you too if you're looking to see how each one ranks.

Active Nekomancer codes

  • DUNGEONODY26 - Diamond x300 (Expires: August 28th)
  • NEKODISCORD - Diamond x300
  • NEKOMANCER - Diamond x300
  • QUIZNEKO2 - Diamond x300
  • AUGNEKO4 - Diamond x300

Expired

  • We'll add any expired ones here!

coupon redemption window

How to redeem your rewards

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the goods:

  • Step 1: Go to the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines) on the upper right part of your screen.
  • Step 2: Tap on the Super Rewards button, and you'll be taken to the coupon redemption website.
  • Step 3: Input your code and hit Confirm to claim your freebies!

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How to get more Nekomancer codes?

New additions are regularly released on the official Discord server, but why go through all that trouble when you can simply save this page instead? We'll do all the hard work of scouring the internet for codes for you.

It also doesn't seem like the codes are case-sensitive, as I've tried claiming them even when they're not capitalised. Still, it's best to type it in as it's written above to make sure you get all your lovely rewards without a hitch.

Now that you're done claiming all these Nekomancer codes, how about taking a peek at our Nekomancer beginner's guide so you can get started the right way? Or if you're on the hunt for extra resources elsewhere, how about our Spirits of Aetheria codes and RF Online Next codes instead?

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.