Nekomancer codes (August 2026) - Free Diamonds for those precious tower summons

Let our Nekomancer codes give you extra Diamonds you can use to summon towers and character shards and fend off those pesky monsters once and for all.

When you're fending off forces of the undead as a lone kitty cat, you'll need all the help you can get - especially since you'll get fired from your job as a keeper of the Underworld if you fail. Thankfully, we've got plenty of Nekomancer codes to help you keep the undead at bay (and keep your job in the process).

These should give you precious Diamonds you can use to summon character shards, gems for equipment upgrades, and the ever-important towers - we also have a handy Nekomancer tower tier list for you too if you're looking to see how each one ranks.

Active Nekomancer codes

DUNGEONODY26 - Diamond x300 (Expires: August 28th)

NEKODISCORD - Diamond x300

NEKOMANCER - Diamond x300

QUIZNEKO2 - Diamond x300

AUGNEKO4 - Diamond x300

Expired

We'll add any expired ones here!

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Go to the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines) on the upper right part of your screen.

Go to the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines) on the upper right part of your screen. Step 2: Tap on the Super Rewards button, and you'll be taken to the coupon redemption website.

Tap on the Super Rewards button, and you'll be taken to the coupon redemption website. Step 3: Input your code and hit Confirm to claim your freebies!

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the goods:

How to get more Nekomancer codes?

New additions are regularly released on the official Discord server, but why go through all that trouble when you can simply save this page instead? We'll do all the hard work of scouring the internet for codes for you.

It also doesn't seem like the codes are case-sensitive, as I've tried claiming them even when they're not capitalised. Still, it's best to type it in as it's written above to make sure you get all your lovely rewards without a hitch.

Now that you're done claiming all these Nekomancer codes, how about taking a peek at our Nekomancer beginner's guide so you can get started the right way? Or if you're on the hunt for extra resources elsewhere, how about our Spirits of Aetheria codes and RF Online Next codes instead?