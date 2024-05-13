News

Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes lets you save the world by summoning recipe heroes, coming soon to iOS and Android

Find food-based warriors and defeat Kaiserus

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes
  • Embark on an isekai adventure with recipe heroes
  • Collect characters and reap idle rewards
  • Milestone rewards await pre-registrants

Food-based characters and recipe heroes abound in Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes, an upcoming idle RPG where you save the land from the forces of darkness by summoning recipes from all over the world. Pre-registration is currently ongoing, with special milestone rewards for eager fans who sign up.

In Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes, you can look forward to nabbing Twins Saints - Miya & Yuri, a Frame-Storybook, Diamonds, Adv. Summon Ticket, Adv. Hunt Token and more simply by pre-registering. As you're lured into a gastronomic isekai adventure filled with culinary characters, you can also travel the world with your Soul Pet to make the journey even more enjoyable.

The quirky premise goes even further to include lost artifacts you can uncover on food-based quests, all these presented with lovely anime-style visuals and tongue-in-cheek characters named "Butter Hot Pot" and "Green Tea". The title also features competitive modes, dungeon raids, endless trials and daily dungeons to spice up the gameplay.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Isekai Feast: Tales of Recipes on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. It's expected to launch on May 30th according to the App Store, but do take this with a grain of salt as these release dates may often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she's in love with words.