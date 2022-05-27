Top 10 best pre-register games for Android, iPhone and iPad
Wondering which games to pre-register for? Check out our list.
Mobile gaming appears to be in good health right now, with both iOS and Android playing host to an increasingly rich and varied ecosystem of experiences. With more and more being added each and every month.
While we'll continue to bring you news about what's hot right now, we've always got one eye on the future. Which is where this feature comes in, as it will serve as a look towards future games that have not yet come out, but have still made their mark and showed that they are well worth keeping an eye on!
Both the App Store and the Google Play Store have the facility to pre-order or pre-register games. This means that you can register your interest ahead of time, which can often result in bonus items within the game. Registering your interest is not only a massive help to the developers, to show that people are interested in your game, but also are a good reminder when the game comes out, to download and play it. We're here to let you know some of the highlights of the games that are currently open for pre-registration or pre-order, so that you can take a look ahead of time and hopefully score yourself some good bonuses along the way!
If you're wondering what to spend your time and/or money on over the coming months, then you could do a lot worse than reading on and finding our current best pre-register games for Android and iOS.Original list by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
Harry Potter has been around for a while, but Magic Awakened is the newest title to join the collection. This beautiful strategy lets players explore Hogwarts and all of its mysteries, collect spell cards, and defeat the creatures lurking in the darkness. It looks like it's going to be one of the few HP games where players have complete freedom to cast magic however they feel like!
There are also several pre-registration rewards that you wouldn't want to miss, so make sure to check them out and pre-register today on the official page or on Google Play Store!
2
Disney Mirrorverse
This highly anticipated action RPG on mobile lets players experience their favourite Disney characters in an entirely new way as they embark on an adventure across an all-new divergent Disney universe. Players have to assemble their team of Guardians to fight the growing threat within the Mirrorverse.
Apart from the Story Quest mode, players can explore different dungeons and clear limited-time event quests, whether they're fighting the good fight as the powerful Maleficent or defending the peace as the armoured (but huggable) Sulley.
3
Artery Gear: Fusion
Artery Gear is a turn-based RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world where "Puppets" rule humanity. Players take command of mech girl squads called "Artery Gear" to take back what belongs to humankind and engage in strategic battles.
There are over a hundred mech girls to collect, each with her own unique characteristics and skills. Players can mix and match different skill combinations to take down opponents in the most efficient way, all set in a dystopian world with stunning character art and tech design.
4
Enigmite's Prophecy
Combining elements of puzzle games and RPGs, the fantasy title lets players step into the shoes of Wisla on a quest to save your sister from a magical enchantment. The anime-themed game lets you unleash your match-3 prowess and card RPG skills, with more than a hundred heroes to choose from across five clans and classes.
You can also unlock clues to uncover your heroes' backstories, all made more immersive with fully voiced scenes crafted with a million words of narrative. The game also features different game modes such as The Forgotten Land, PvP Arenas and more.
5
Noah's Heart
Featuring what might just be the most massive MMORPG to date, Noah's Heart lets players explore a vast open-world environment brought to life via the Unreal 4 engine. Players can travel across the planet, take on quests, defeat monsters, meet new friends and encounter various challenges along the way.
The game also features a fully customisable character as developed by Archosaur Games. You can also collect various Phantoms via the gacha pool to aid you in your journey as you fight real-time battles. You can have a look at our first impressions preview to know more about the game!
6
Diablo Immortal
It's fair to say that Diablo Immortal didn't go down too well with hardcore ARPG fans when it was announced in 2018. With Six iconic classes and a story set between Diablo II and II, we're quietly hopeful that it can translate Blizzard's lauded hack-and-slash formula to mobile. If it can steer clear of egregious monetisation and maintain the depth and balance that the series is known for, there's a chance it won't be another Elder Scrolls: Blades.
However, you can always be the first to learn of its release by checking our page and pre-registering!
7
DC Heroes & Villains
Another match-3 and RPG combination, this officially licensed title lets players defeat bad guys using special skills from the characters they've collected in their roster. Popular DC characters come to life in an engaging narrative that will take players through iconic DC locales, as they play both sides of the story and progress through the game.
The title features more than 35 DC characters across 152 missions, and players will have to strategise different synergies to fill up energy bars and unleash devastating special attacks on their foes on the board.
8
Warcraft Arclight Rumble
Warcraft Arclight Rumble lets players engage in thrilling battles using Warcraft Minis and unleash their inner tacticians in strategic gameplay. These collectable Warcraft Minis can be pitted against each other in the single-player campaign or against other players in action-packed PvP.
Players can expect to collect fan-fave characters from the Warcraft universe such as Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream and more across Azeroth. There are more than 60 Minis to collect with five playable families, namely, Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead and Blackrock. You can pre-register now over on the Google Play Store to get first dibs on the game when it officially launches.
9
TerraGenesis: Landfall
The sequel to the popular TerraGenesis: Space Settlers space sim, TerraGenesis: Landfall tasks you with creating the first settlements on Mars. You'll need to recruit residents, build facilities on your settlement, manage your valuable resources, train and level up settlers to boost their skills and more.
Of course, even as you monitor oxygen levels and make sure you have enough food to survive, you'll also have to grapple with the unpredictable nature of space, with random events that will challenge your ability to create a new utopia for humans on Mars.
10
Ensemble Stars!!Music
This mobile rhythm game features stunning 3D LIVE scenes where players can enjoy in-game performances of their favourite idols from Yumenosaki Academy. As the sequel to Ensemble Stars! Basic, the game boasts 49 stars players can get to know, as well as tons of stylish MV performances across four difficulty levels.
Ensemble Stars!! Music also features a narrative penned by Japanese light novelist AKIRA, as well as popular voice actors such as Hikaru Midorikawa, Yuki Kaji, Tetsuya Kakihara, Showtaro Morikubo, Tomoaki Maeno and more.
