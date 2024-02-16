Dadoo is Snakes and Ladders but with a rowdy card-based twist, out now on Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Algorocks has announced the official launch of Dadoo, letting players get their hands on some colourful Snakes-and-Ladders-esque fun but with a vibrant new twist. In particular, you can look forward to unleashing plenty of multiplayer mayhem as you deploy cards, roll the dice, and outwit your foes in a cunning game of deceit.

In Dadoo, the goal is simple - all you have to do is reach the finish line, but getting there is a different matter altogether. You'll need to find the most creative ways to trick your opponents, whether that means stealing cards and forcing them to back down or boosting your own progress across the board with supercharged abilities.

Want to get the upper hand over your enemies? Unleash the Confusion card to curse their movement in reverse. Eager to apply your Uno know-how onto the game? Slap on a High Roll card to keep your opponent back as far as you can.

New characters and cards can be accessed via loot boxes and in-game currency but without any unfair advantage for paying players. "We created Dadoo from a shared passion for board games and the joy of laughing together. In today's busy world, carving out time for such moments can be challenging. Dadoo is our answer - a game designed to spark joy and togetherness, accessible anytime, anywhere," says Adib, CEO of Algorocks.

Dadoo is out now on Android, with a Steam launch to follow during the first quarter of 2024 and you can expect to find the game available for iOS devices later in the year. To know more about the Indonesia-based game studio's latest title, you can head on over to their official Twitter page for all the latest developments.