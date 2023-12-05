Popular puzzler Shapez launches for iOS and Android

Build your shape crafting factory in this relaxing title

Shapez, the PC puzzler, is now available on Android and iOS. The 23rd top-rated Steam game of 2020, Shapez is an indie factory-building game where players create factories to process various geometric shapes. The mobile version, which was created by indie developer Tobias Springer, comes with a free trial. Springer is also the solo developer behind Kiwi Clicker, YORG.io and the upcoming Steam release of Shapez 2. Through December 12, players can purchase the full game at 10% off.

To start, players will need to process simplistic shapes. However, as you progress, the shapes you need to create become more complex. While the jury’s still out on the mobile edition, Shapez has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. You can infinitely expand your factory to accommodate the creation of various shapes.

According to the developer, Shapez has been carefully reconstructed for mobile with a revamped interface and new game centre achievements. The mobile edition also utilizes iCloud for iOS and Cloud Save for Android to allow players to share their progress across multiple devices. Thanks to the free trial, players can experience the first seven levels of the game before purchasing.

Shapez allows players to create unique shapes factories while playing at their own pace. The game’s minimalistic aesthetic is complimented by its soothing soundtrack. Players will unlock new devices and upgrades for their factory as they progress. From the trailer, it appears this title offers players a relaxing gaming experience. Further players can develop their factory and solve each problem that arises their way as there is no one solution.

Shapez doesn't seem to have much of a story, so if you prefer your puzzle games to have a strong narrative, this may not be the game for you. However, the simple graphics do have some appeal and the Steam ratings suggest that Shapez could be a hit on mobile.