Naruto Mobile finally gets a global release after a decade in China

Ten years in transit

Naruto Mobile is heading to iOS and Android worldwide

Collect shinobi and unleash Ultimate Jutsu attacks

More release details will arrive at Jump Festa 2027

Saturday was Naruto Uzumaki’s birthday, which also happened to be the day his mobile fighter got its passport sorted. Naruto Mobile, the MoreFun Studios fighting game that’s been running in China since 2016, is getting a global release on iOS and Android, with Bandai Namco bringing it over.

A decade is a fairly long time for an import. It launched in mainland China in May 2016 and has done very well for itself there since, while the rest of us looked on from outside. I’ve had takeaway orders take a scenic route before, but nothing like that.

From what’s been shown so far, you’re collecting shinobi from across the series and throwing them at each other in quick, anime-styled scraps, with Ultimate Jutsu as the big flashy finishers. Dream matchups are very much the idea.

A live game that’s been going for a decade has had plenty of time to build out its roster, and with characters promised from right across the series, I’d expect most people’s favourites to be in there somewhere.

There’s no date yet, though. The release schedule hasn’t been finalised, and the small print notes that availability and supported languages will vary by country, with some regions possibly missing out altogether.

Naruto Mobile was announced at New York Comic Con as one piece of Project Rasengan, a three-year plan of new Naruto media running from 2027 to 2029. The Naruto Card Game arrives in June 2027.

There’s also a four-episode crossover anime with Ninku, which Masashi Kishimoto has said Naruto wouldn’t exist without, and Kishimoto is working on a new manga too, Naruto: Shadow Rising. A few more projects are still under wraps.

More on all of it, Naruto Mobile included, is due at Jump Festa 2027 on December 19th and 20th, so the official page is the one to keep an eye on until then.

Until that schedule turns up, our list of the best fighting games on Android has a few brawlers you can download right now.