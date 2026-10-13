Brotato's Primal Dread DLC now has a release date, but you'll be waiting a bit for mobile

Brotato, the popular bullet heaven, finally has a date for its Primal Dread DLC

The expansion comes packed with new characters, weapons, map and skyscraper-sized boss

But you may be waiting a while, with the mobile release set for 2027

It seems like it's been months since we heard about Brotato's latest DLC, Primal Dread. And that's because it was last heard being announced all the way back in April of this year. But, fortunately, we now have a release date, although you'll still be waiting a while for it on mobile!

While it may be a bit of a wait, Brotato's Primal Dread DLC comes jam-packed with new content to enjoy. There's a host of new weapons and characters, as well as a massive primordial-themed map to explore and bosses to challenge, including a skyscraper-sized kaiju that you can only see the legs of! It's certainly got size going for it, if nothing else.

Survivaton

Back before Vampire Survivors officially launched on mobile, I remember thinking that it'd struggle to really compete with games like Brotato or Survivor.io that were already entrenched. But I think I've reevaluated my stance since then, as Brotato's lengthy wait for this DLC has put those worries to rest.

Yes, while Poncle has only released a single DLC (Legacy of the Bloodmoon) so far this year, that comes alongside the release of a new spinoff with Vampire Crawlers, not to mention a Jujutsu Kaisen bullet heaven and their work with Auroch Digital on Warhammer Survivors.

All of which is to say the usual advantage of mobile, being quick updates and a steady stream of content, seems to be Brotato's weakness here, although it might be unfair to hold developer Evil Empire to the same standard. Hopefully, when Primal Dread does drop for mobile in 2027, the wait will have been worth it for fans!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other top bullet heaven experiences on mobile, we've got you covered! Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to see some of our favourite picks from this rapidly growing subgenre!