Mystery of Silence is a narrative-driven point-and-click adventure coming to iOS and Android soon

This is the beginning of the Scholar Adventure Saga

Point-and-click fans are about to get another little mystery to lose an evening to. After landing on Steam back in December to a warm reception, Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence is now heading to iOS, Android, and consoles, with releases planned for the first half of 2026.

At the centre of it all is William, a young writer who’s run headfirst into the classic problem of having nothing worth writing about. His solution is sensible enough on paper – retreat to an isolated abbey to find inspiration.

The monks there have taken a vow of silence. Naturally, that peace will not stay for long. What starts as a quiet writing trip quickly slides into something more unsettling, as William stumbles onto a secret buried deep within the monastery.

Mystery of Silence wears its influences openly. Built using PowerQuest, the same tool behind modern throwbacks like The Drifter, it clearly leans into that 90s graphic adventure energy. There’s a streak of dark humour running through the writing too, which helps stop the whole thing from becoming overly grim, even as the mystery deepens.

The structure has been kept intentionally tight. You’re looking at around two to three hours to see it through, making it the kind of adventure that respects your time. It’s focused, contained, and clearly more interested in telling one solid story than padding itself out with distractions.

Mystery of Silence isn’t just a one-off release being ported around for the sake of it, but the opening chapter of the broader Scholar Adventure saga. If this first entry lands with a new audience the way it did on PC, there’s plenty of room for the series to grow into something special.

