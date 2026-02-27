Mystery of Silence will launch its elusive point-and-click adventure on iOS and Android next week

Get ready for some silence and slow-burn tension

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence arrives soon iOS and Android

Classic 90s-style puzzler built in the PowerQuest engine

Two-to-three-hour story set in a silent abbey hiding secrets

When I first covered Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence last month, I couldn’t shake the feeling that it was the kind of adventure you stumble upon late at night and end up finishing in one sitting. Now, just in time for the early March release on iOS and Android, the puzzler is ready to make its mobile debut after a warm reception on Steam last December.

William isn’t exactly chasing adventure. He’s stuck, creatively drained, and decides the sensible fix is isolation. So, he retreats to a remote abbey where the monks have taken a vow of silence. The setup is only calm on the surface, but it’s obviously gotten some of that “this will go wrong” energy.

And it does. The silence quickly gives way to something far less comforting, with hints that the monastery is guarding more than just its prayers. You won’t be storming castles or chasing villains here. You’re poking at small inconsistencies, reading between lines, and gradually realising that something in this place doesn’t add up.

It sticks closely to that classic 90s adventure structure. Built in PowerQuest, the same engine behind The Drifter, it favours deliberate pacing over spectacle. You move between detailed pixel-art scenes, test combinations of items, and work through puzzles that expect patience rather than speed.

There’s a dry streak running through it all, just enough to stop the tone from collapsing into melodrama. At two to three hours, it feels measured. Long enough to settle into its mood, short enough that it doesn’t drift.

And here’s the kicker – Mystery of Silence is just the first chapter in the wider Scholar Adventure series. If mobile players respond the same way PC users did, we’ll definitely be seeing more in this saga once it hits the floor on March 6th.

