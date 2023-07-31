My Talking Tom 2's 10th anniversary celebrations continue with MrBeast collaboration

July has been an epic month for My Talking Tom 2 because Outfit7 is celebrating the legendary character’s tenth anniversary right now. There are a number of celebratory events that players can take part in, and even more rewards to earn including 100,000 gold coins for everyone. The party doesn’t stop there because the virtual pet game is also collaborating with an equally popular YouTuber.

Talking Tom and MrBeast have joined hands for an awesome collaboration to celebrate Tom’s 10th birthday. The event comes with a unique gift for all players – an exclusive MrBeast outfit that is only available during the event period. That’s not all because the partnership is also for a cause as the pair will be making contributions to Tebow Cure Hospital for underprivileged children in the Philippines.

Over the next two weeks, players will be able to get their hands on the MrBeast outfit for Tom either from the bedroom wardrobe or the pop-up gift box which will be found either on the porch or in the bathroom. Besides that, there are heaps of other in-game rewards including gold coins to collect as well.

MrBeast is known for his philanthropy and this event would be no different as a lot of underprivileged children will receive support at the Tebow Cure Hospital. Together, Talking Tom and the Youtuber are going to support the hospital for a month, enabling them to perform over 150 surgeries, and also giving away a year’s worth of orthopaedic supplies.

Speaking about the collab, Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7, said: “Our collaboration with MrBeast for Talking Tom's 10th anniversary demonstrates our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our players. By offering an exclusive MrBeast outfit and extending our support to the Tebow CURE Hospital, we aim not only to enhance the excitement within the game but also to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children.”

Show your love by downloading My Talking Tom 2 now for free.