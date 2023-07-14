My Talking Tom 2 Guide - 10 tips you need for My Talking Tom’s 10th anniversary party
| My Talking Tom 2
This week has been an especially momentous one for one of mobile gaming’s biggest icons as My Talking Tom, the game that established one of the biggest franchises in history, recently turned 10 years old!
To celebrate, Outfit7 has treated its fans to a huge birthday event for its popular virtual pet game, My Talking Tom 2, and to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fun, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of party tips to make Tom’s birthday as awesome as possible.
So here are the 10 tips and tricks you need to know for the My Talking Tom 2 Birthday Party event.
1
Enjoy the Reward From Talking Tom: Ka-ching!
The first thing you should do when you start up My Talking Tom 2 during the birthday event is check your gold coin counter at the top of the screen. There should be a lot more there than there was last time you looked. 100,000 more to be exact. Coins can be used to buy furniture, clothing, food, and potions, and you should now have enough to buy pretty much anything your heart desires. So go ahead, customise Tom’s house and outfit in any way you like, then stock up on Energy Potions and Max Potions so that Tom never needs to rest. Yes!
2
Get The Party Started
There are two ways to start preparing for Tom’s surprise birthday party. Soon after you start the game during the event, you should get a full-screen pop-up inviting you to join Tom’s party. Tap the GO! button to join the party. Otherwise, you can just tap the airplane icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. This will take you to Tom’s backyard, where there’ll be a party hat on the left of the screen. Tap that to join the party. You can party as many times as you like for the duration of the event, so you can try out all the different decoration combos.
3
Blow Up Some Party Balloons
Tap a balloon to attach it to the pump (or drag it to the pump), then keep tapping the pump until the balloon is full. You only need to pump up one balloon to activate the Done button so that you can move on to the next stage. However, there are a few extra rewards to be had. If you tap the balloon you just pumped up too much, it’ll pop and you’ll get a few extra cake tokens. So in the end it’s worth spending a little more time blowing up and popping balloons before moving on.
4
Decorate Tom’s Birthday Cake
First you need to add some colour to the icing on the cake, so pick a spatula and drag it over the cake to “paint” it. You can add as many different colours as you want. Once you’re happy with the icing, tap Done to start adding sprinkles and other treats to the cake. To add sprinkles, drag the pot over the cake. And to add other treats, drag them to the cake or just tap them. Tap Done when you’re satisfied with the cake’s new funky look.
5
Make Paper Party Decorations
So, Sugar has thrown toilet paper all over the bathroom, but she’s not just doing it to cause mischief. You can make decorations out of toilet paper! To make each paper cutout, use your finger to drag the scissors around the outline of the shape until they’ve gone all the way around. You only need to make one decoration to activate the Done button, but you can stay in the bathroom making more party shapes for as long as you like.
6
Wrap Up Tom’s Presents
Fortunately, you don’t have to wrestle with scissors, sticky tape, and complicated origami folding to wrap Tom’s present. Instead, just choose a gift box by tapping the one you like best, or dragging it onto the bedroom rug. Tap Done when you’re happy with your choice of gift box. Then drag and drop (or tap) the balloon, the cake, and the paper decorations into the box. Flip will then pick it up and take it to the backyard where the party’s about to kick off.
7
Help Tom Open His Birthday Present
After the pets have sung “Happy Birthday” (you can join in if you like), tap the gift box to make the cake, balloon, and paper decorations burst out. There’ll also be some fireworks, and the pets will… do all the shenanigans they usually do. You’ve now completed Tom’s Birthday Party, so you can tap the shop icon in the top-left corner, and start spending your cake tokens, or you can tap X and go back to playing My Talking Tom 2 as normal. You can also play through the whole birthday party event again, of course.
8
Celebrate With Adorable Pets
Tom’s Birthday Party is a surprise event that his pets are planning in secret, so at every stage of the Birthday Party event, you’re helping one of the pets prepare something for the party. And don’t forget that you can play with the pets at the final stage of the event. All of them will react if you tap them (except Sugar, because you can’t reach her behind the toilet paper). During the balloon stage, the balloons aren’t the only thing that’ll “pop” when you tap them. Just try tapping Gus and see what happens.
9
Spend Your Cake Tokens On Exclusive Birthday Rewards
In the top-left corner of each Birthday Party screen, there’s a shopping basket button with a cake icon on it. Tap that button to open the cake token shop and spend the cake tokens you’ve earned while playing through the Birthday Party event. You can spend your cake tokens on unique rewards that aren’t available in the regular shop: the Birthday Hat, the Birthday Glasses, and the Birthday Outfit, as well as on a delicious slice of birthday cake.
10
Win Cake Tokens Every Time You Spin The Reward Wheel
If you want to earn cake tokens faster and get your hands on those birthday goodies sooner, then you can win cake tokens on the reward wheel. Every time you spin the wheel during the Birthday Party event, you’ll get some cake tokens in addition to your regular rewards. To spin the reward wheel, either tap on the reward wheel on the cake token shop screen, or tap on the gift box hanging on two balloons in the front yard. You can spin the wheel after you watch an ad.Bonus Tip: Get 100 bonus cake tokens by using the promo code TOM100. Tap on your level number in the top-left corner of the screen, then tap ENTER PROMO CODE and type in TOM100, and the bonus cake tokens are all yours.
So that’s it. If you’d like to join in with the birthday celebrations then you can find My Talking Tom 2 available to download for free right now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.