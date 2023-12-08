My Talking Tom 2: 5 tips and tricks to brighten up the holidays in the Christmas World event
| My Talking Tom 2
As Outfit7 gears up for the holiday season this year, you can join in on all the festivities and spread some holiday cheer with My Talking Tom 2's Christmas World event. From Santa hats scattered throughout the yard to pop-up screens that invite you to join the party, the limited-time event is all about celebrating the most wonderful time of the year - and here are 5 tips you can dive right into to maximise your experience!
1
Spruce up the Christmas tree
Across the event's 5 stages, you can expect new challenges to take on as you prep for the party. Tom's porch is looking a little lonely at the moment, so it falls to you to grab those decorations from Gus and keep Tom's tree shining bright.
All you have to do is pick the lights that tickle your fancy and drag your finger to draw a line across the Christmas tree. Keep stringing those lights together onto the tree until you're happy with your masterpiece, and hit Done. You can do the same for the decorations until you're satisfied with your work.
2
Whip up a storm in the kitchen
Once you tap Done after topping off your tree, you can then move on to the next stage: cookie-making with Squeak. Squeak will pick your cookie shape for you, but if you want to try something else, you can redo the party event and see which shape you'll get next (Christmas tree, gingerbread, or cat).
Tap on the left and right arrows to choose icing colours, which you can use to paint or draw on your cookie. Then, top off your cookie with some decorations simply by dragging or sprinkling them onto your masterpiece, then hit Done to move on to the next phase.
3
Add bursts of colour with confetti
In the bathroom, Sugar is masterfully trying to craft some holiday-themed confetti, and it's your turn to lend a hand. You can help her out by tracing around the shapes of the toilet paper like scissors, which will effectively cut out the different shapes of the confetti.
Hit Done when you're satisfied with your work, then head on over to the bedroom to pick a gift box for all the presents.
4
That's a "wrap"
There are different gift boxes to choose from, and once you've decided on the best one, you can tap on it and it'll automatically be placed on the rug. Simply drag the cookie, the confetti, and the tree you worked hard on and place them into the gift box.
5
Get the party started
Let the merrymaking begin! Tap on the gift box in the backyard and bring on the holiday cheer for Tom and the Pets. The Holiday Tokens you earn across every stage of the party event can be earned and used to redeem goodies at the Holiday Token Shop. On the top-left of the screen, tap the icon to open the shop and splurge on some holiday items as a reward for all your hard work.
For instance, you can buy some snowman glasses and indulge in a Holiday dessert, or even grab a Santa hat to complete the festivities. If all that sounds fabulous to you, you can join in on all the fun by downloading My Talking Tom 2 today!