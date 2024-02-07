Talking Tom & Friends launches Lunar New Year festivities across Outfit7's flagship games this February

Preferred Partner Feature

Outfit7 has announced a series of special events to celebrate the Lunar New Year, inviting players to take part in festivities across the popular Talking Tom & Friends franchise. You can, for instance, look forward to a fun-filled February as the virtual pet game My Talking Tom Friends ramps up its celebrations of the Year of the Dragon with a new cooking feature.

Put your culinary skills to the test in the game by whipping up a traditional eight treasure rice recipe. This will only be available during the Lunar New Year event, which runs until February 17th, so you’ve got until then to perfect your mastery of the kitchen.

Meanwhile, in Talking Tom Gold Run, you can speed through the Dragon decorated town, collecting Dragon tokens that you can exchange for the new Fortune Tom character and other cool rewards. My Talking Tom 2 and My Talking Angela 2 are also joining the fun with their own festive in-game events this Lunar New Year season.

If you don't want to miss out on all the fun, be sure to download My Talking Angela 2, My Talking Tom Friends, My Talking Tom 2 and Talking Tom Gold Run. You can also head on over to the official Talking Tom & Friends website for more info.