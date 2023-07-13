Talking Tom is giving away 100,000 gold coins to every player to celebrate his 10th birthday

Preferred Partner Feature

It’s time to break out the bunting, balloons, and birthday treats as My Talking Tom, the smash-hit virtual pet mobile game from Outfit7, celebrates its 10th anniversary!

10 years is a spectacular milestone to reach, and what’s even more remarkable is a good number of those years have seen My Talking Tom topping the app store charts. So to mark this momentous occasion, Outfit7 is running an exciting in-game event where players will receive by far the most generous rewards to date, including a whopping 100,000 in-game gold coins for My Talking Tom 2 players.

My Talking Tom 2 is hosting the main event which, alongside the massive gold coin giveaway, will treat you to a special surprise birthday party where you’ll get to play five party-powered stages, including cake decorating, confetti making, and gift wrapping. As you complete each stage, you’ll earn event tokens to spend on special rewards, including a snazzy new birthday outfit for Talking Tom. On top of that, you can also receive an additional 100 event tokens by using the special promo code “TOM100”.

Commenting on all of the festivities and the anniversary milestone, Outif7’s CEO, Xinyu Qian, stated that the company “wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our players. The in-game birthday event and the 100,000 gold coin giveaway are our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal players who have supported us throughout the years. We hope they have a fantastic time celebrating with Talking Tom, and enjoy the exciting rewards we have prepared."

Outfit7’s gratitude doesn’t stop with the birthday event and giveaway though. As an extra treat for its fans, the publisher is unlocking the entirety of My Talking Tom 2, allowing access to all items in the game, such as food, clothes, and furniture, and making them more affordable than ever before, making this the perfect time to jump in and play the game.

If you’d like to give it a go and join the celebrations, download My Talking Tom 2 HERE.