My Talking Tom will celebrate its 10th anniversary on July 13th, with plenty of rewards up for grabs

Outfit7 has announced the upcoming 10th anniversary of My Talking Tom, so players should gear up for plenty of festivities this month. To celebrate a whole decade of fun, the game is treating fans to an awesome party on July 13th, including a colourful in-game birthday event within My Talking Tom 2 that will thank players for their love and support through the years.

In this milestone celebration for My Talking Tom, the virtual pet game will be giving away a boatload of in-game goodies to reward players. Plus, there will be a big surprise for Tom, and it's up to players to do their part to help make the celebration even merrier.

"Reaching this 10-year mark is a testament to the enduring popularity and timeless appeal of My Talking Tom," says Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "We are grateful to our dedicated players worldwide, who have supported us throughout this incredible journey. The in-game birthday event in My Talking Tom 2 is our way of expressing our gratitude and sharing the joy with them."

If you're eager to join the festivities, be sure to save the date and get a head start by downloading My Talking Tom 2 on the iOS App Store, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.