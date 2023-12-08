My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 celebrate the holidays with new cooking features and a special party event

Preferred Partner Feature

Outfit7 is bringing the cheer this holiday season with festive updates across two of its most popular games., Players can take part in a limited-time party event in My Talking Tom 2, and craft some culinary delights in My Talking Tom Friends’ newly expanded cooking features.

In the new My Talking Tom Friends new cooking feature, you can tap on the stove, pick a recipe, and whip up a storm in the kitchen. Recipes range from sinfully sweet cupcakes to cheese-overload pizzas, and after you prepare your dish of choice, you can customise it with toppings and garnishes that showcase your creative culinary flair. Then you can serve your masterpieces to the Talking Tom & Friends characters and watch them enjoy your gastronomic creations at the dining table. This cooking feature has arrived in time for the holidays, but it’s here to stay as a permanent addition to the game.

As for My Talking Tom 2, you can embark on a 5-stage quest to brighten up Tom's house this season. This includes lighting up a Christmas tree, wrapping gifts, and decorating scrumptious cookies. Clearing these quests earns you event tokens, which can then be used to get in-game goodies like a Christmas pudding and a holiday outfit for Tom himself. This party event is available until December 31st, so there's still plenty of time to join the festivities.

Be sure to download My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 to get the most from these awesome new updates!