UFC Fight Card Rummy lets you play UFC-themed Rummy battles, out now on the App Store

By Catherine Dellosa
  • Live tournament running util May 3rd
  • Climb the leaderboards in UFC-themed Rummy
  • UFC Store gift cards up for grabs

Magmic has teamed up with UFC and Skillz to launch UFC Fight Card Rummy, inviting you to dive into quick Rummy battles with your favourite UFC idols. These fast-paced battles will have you testing your own skills in a live tournament as well, which is currently running until May 3rd.

In UFC Fight Card Rummy, you can look forward to duking it out in UFC-themed Rummy games as you climb to the top of the leaderboards to nab a sweet UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt. UFC Store gift cards and other prizes are also up for grabs.

"We are excited to launch UFC Fight Card Rummy in partnership with UFC and Skillz. Launching this app allows us to remain ahead of the curve in the ever-changing mobile game development landscape and monetisation models. UFC Fight Card Rummy is a ‘real money skill game’ that affords players the opportunity to play the game and earn prizes in all legal regions with ‘free to play’ available globally," says Magmic CEO and President, Mo Agha.

The game lets you earn experience points and unlock more goodies as you progress, with an ad-free model so that you can challenge your fave athletes without any interruptions. You can also make use of Wild Joker cards to boost your winning odds.

If you're on the hunt for more titles that add your fave sports into the mix, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on iOS to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out UFC Fight Card Rummy on the App Store. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

