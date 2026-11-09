My Hero Ultra Rumble brings the battle royale brawler to mobile

My Hero Ultra Rumble, the 24-player battle royale, is coming to mobile

Team up in groups of three to either save or hinder civilian rescues

Use your distinct quirks to be the last team standing!

My Hero Academia is a series that has rightfully garnered legions of fans, and even with the series having wrapped up, it remains immensely popular. But even I was surprised to find out that My Hero Ultra Rumble, the battle royale brawler, is set to make its way to mobile, with pre-registration now open!

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a 24-player battle royale that sees each match split into eight teams of three; from there, you take on the roles of your favourite characters, with their own distinctive quirks (the series' name for superpowers) used to ensure you're the last team standing.

Along the way, you can collect upgrades to enhance your abilities, and either threaten or rescue civilians caught in the crossfire depending on whether you're a hero or villain.

Plus Ultra!

I was surprised to find that My Hero Ultra Rumble was making its way to mobile. Because, let's be honest, Shonen series + Bandai Namco = Usually not that good games. While Bandai Namco usually get the nod for adaptations of Shonen Jump series, their output ranges from fair to awful. And while My Hero Ultra Rumble has had a positive reception, it's also had its own fair share of criticism.

At the same time, it must be popular enough despite how often the community grouses about issues such as power creep. And while we don't have an official launch date yet, there's already plenty of pre-registration rewards available for early birds.

We'll just have to watch this space, I suppose. With many of you likely having played My Hero Academia's other mobile spinoffs, like My Hero Academia United Survival, I've no doubt there's plenty of Shonen fans chomping at the bit to give Ultra Rumble a go!

And in the meantime, if you want to see what other big mobile hits have been inspired by Japan's most famous cultural export, why not check out our list of the best anime games on mobile for some choice picks?