Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble doesn't make the grade and is set to be shut down

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble is set to shut down, with service ending next year

November 21st will be your last chance to download, with servers closing on May 1st

The arena shooter spinoff featured heroes new and old battling it out in PvP chaos

Well, unfortunately, I think we all knew it was a strong possibility, but Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, the PvP arena shooter spinoff of the hit PlayStation property, is officially cancelled. Service is set to end on May 1st 2027, with the game being delisted from stores on November 21st, with one final update to enjoy.

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble was a hero-style arena shooter, where you'd step into the shoes of new and existing characters from across the universe of Ratchet & Clank, duking it out in a combat simulation hosted by Captain Qwark to discover the next generation of Galactic Rangers.

(Not) ready to rumble

Unfortunately, from the get-go, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble was up against it. It's been five years since Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart reintroduced the duo, along with a couple of new characters to PlayStation audiences. And while Ratchet & Clank will always have a lofty place as icons of the console and PlayStation as a whole, they're also out of the spotlight.

I think many fans who may otherwise have given Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble a chance may have rejected it for the perceived slight of it being a mobile spinoff, and many mobile players already have their hands full with original franchises built for the platform.

Ultimately, it comes down to the fact that Ranger Rumble never had a chance to find an audience, despite it having some solid foundations to build on. But if you're curious, you can still jump in and give it a go for yourself, and wonder what might have been for Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble.

In the meantime, if you want to see what games really have been making waves on mobile, look no further. Just dip into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our absolute favourite picks!