Talesweaver Mobile is Nexon's new MMO coming to Korea

TalesWeaver Mobile is the latest release from Nexon to be announced

Based on the hit IP, it's planned for a Korean release, with test sign-ups now open

And judging by the English-language releases, we could expect it in the West sometime...

It would seem Nexon aren't content with just launching Temppal: Overgeared soon in certain regions, because they have another MMORPG on the cards too. TalesWeaver Mobile is another adaptation of a popular IP, and it's set to make its way to mobile in Korea, with sign-ups for its closed testing period now open.

TalesWeaver originally launched in 2003 as an online RPG, a genre that was extremely popular in Korea and that gave rise to other hits such as MapleStory. This new spinoff takes you back to the world first outlined in Jeon Min-hee's novel Children of the Rune, with the familiar mix of fantastical world and colourful graphics.

Weave me a tale

TalesWeaver is an IP I don't doubt many of you are unfamiliar with, because it never really cut through in the West compared even to contemporaries such as MapleStory. That's not to say it's bad, however, but it is interesting that, just like Temppal: Overgeared, we're getting news sent to us directly about it in English.

Certainly, from the trailer above, it looks to be very approachable, with an isometric perspective that actually reminds me quite strongly of Don't Starve (of all things). And its fast-paced combat and fantasy world feel like quite a throwback to the early days of online MMOs.

As for when we'll see it in the West, it likely won't be for a while yet. Right now, it's still early days with the aforementioned closed testing period open for registration, but Nexon currently have confirmed only a Korean launch. So we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for it in the future...

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