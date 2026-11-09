Roco Kingdom kicks off Roco 101 video series to introduce new players to its world

Roco Kingdom, Morefun Studios and Tencent's creature-catching RPG, is soon to launch

And to help out new players, Morefun have debuted a series of instructional videos

Roco 101 gives you the lowdown on core game mechanics and an intro to the game world

Roco Kingdom, Morefun Studios and Tencent's upcoming creature-collecting RPG, is one of their biggest gambles yet as it seeks to bring the hit Chinese IP to overseas audiences. And to help introduce new players, Morefun have begun uploading a new series of videos, dubbed Roco 101, to coincide with the first closed beta.

As you'd probably be able to guess from the title, Roco 101 is a simple series of instructional videos that'll introduce the mechanics and gameplay of Roco Kingdom. Episodes one and two are already live, delving into a general overview and an explanation of class matchups.

Room 101

Now, aside from the fact that I'm obviously miffed about them intruding on our territory (how are we supposed to compete with our own guides now?! Apart from telling you all the dirty details...) I think this series of instructional videos is a smart move by Tencent.

As mentioned, Roco Kingdom is a hit IP in China, even having its own series of feature films. But it's virtually unknown overseas, and while Tencent isn't short on popular releases, many are more typical, such as MOBAS like Honor of Kings, or connected to a well-known franchise such as Marvel Rivals.

In contrast, Roco Kingdom is an entirely new name for Western fans, and a (still fairly) new format too. So, a series of explanatory videos giving a basic overview will be crucial, and the fact they're highlighting it further indicates this isn't just a fringe thing, as your mandatory gameplay showcases, but a key way they're going to market the game.

Roco Kingdom will certainly be up against some strong competition on mobile this year; I mean, just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), and you'll see some major contenders. But if it turns out to be a success like they're aiming for, the name Roco Kingdom may become as well-known overseas as it is in China.