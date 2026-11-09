Temppal: Overgeared is the new 3D MMORPG from Nexon that could soon come West

Temppal: Overgeared is the new 3D MMORPG from Nexon, based on the hit Webtoon

It's releasing later this month in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Korea

And it may be making its way to the West soon too

Overseas launches can often provide us with an exciting glimpse of some upcoming potential hits. And that's certainly true when it comes to Nexon, a publisher with plenty under their belts. Their latest major release is Temppal: Overgeared, a 3D MMORPG based on the hit Webtoon of the same name!

Releasing November 26th for Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Temppal: Overgeared is based on the series of the same name. Following MMO player Shin Youngwoo, it's a typical rags-to-riches video game story, where Shin stumbles upon a rare class ability that turns him into a legendary crafter, with all the trouble that brings.

Geared up

Unsurprisingly, it seems as though Temppal: Overgeared is drawing heavily on the inspiration of the Webtoon, especially with an existing setup for the series' signature MMORPG setting, 'Satisfy' (yes, really). It looks to be just as flashy and over-the-top as you'd expect with that kind of premise.

Now, the big question though: when can we expect this in the West? Well, the short answer is, we don't know. But the long answer is that Nexon are clearly angling for global hype, considering they sent out English-language press releases about the launch. That means they may be eyeing a global launch sometime, although not too soon.

While I doubt there are as many people overseas who are familiar with the series Overgeared as there are in Taiwan or Hong Kong, there's undoubtedly going to be plenty of you excited for a flashy MMORPG like this. So watch this space, and we'll keep you up to date with news as it comes in!

In the meantime, if you're hungry for an MMORPG to play right now, there's plenty of options to pick from. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see some of our picks!