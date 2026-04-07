My Hero Academia United Survival announced with global release planned for 2026

Another new anime adaptation

My Hero Academia United Survival is set for a 2026 release

Developed by KLab in partnership with gumi Inc.

Early teaser also released on X

Another My Hero Academia adaptation was probably inevitable. KLab has confirmed the title as My Hero Academia United Survival, with a worldwide release planned for 2026. It’s being developed in partnership with gumi Inc., and while details on gameplay are still thin, the name alone suggests something a bit more team-driven. Less solo hero fantasy, more group dynamics.

The announcement comes alongside a key visual created by Bones Film, which already gives it a bit more identity than your standard early reveal. It features the core cast, framing things around that familiar balance of heroes and villains rather than focusing on any one character.

If you’ve followed the series, that tracks. My Hero Academia, created by Kohei Horikoshi, has always been less about how different quirks, personalities, and ambitions collide. With over 100 million copies in circulation and a long-running anime that’s now heading into its final season, it’s not short on material to draw from.

Right now, the official X account doesn’t give much away beyond tone and presentation. It’s obviously not going to say much, but at this point, it’s just about confirming direction instead of showing systems.

Still, the United Survival angle is worth keeping an eye on. If it delves properly into squad-based play or cooperative systems, it could set itself apart from the usual wave of anime adaptations that stick to safer formats.

If you’ve been holding out on something a bit more immediate while waiting for this one, it might be worth checking out our review of The Division Resurgence – a very different kind of team-based experience, but one that scratches a similar itch in terms of coordinated play.

And if you’re just browsing for what’s worth your time right now, our list of the best games of the year so far is a solid place to start.