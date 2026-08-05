My Hero Academia United Survival offers a Vampire Survivors-style spin on the hit series

United States of Survival!

My Hero Academia United Survival is out now on mobile

Play as your favourite characters in three-man teams inspired by Vampire Survivors

Enjoy roguelite action and game-exclusive content with new stories not seen anywhere else

When it first released, I remember the massive smash-hit popularity of My Hero Academia amongst fans both on the screen and in print. And while it's wrapped up, the permanent gold star of being one of the 'big three' for a while remains shiny. In fact, it's still getting mobile spinoffs, such as the newly released My Hero Academia United Survival!

If the name didn't clue you in, My Hero Academia United Survival takes cues from the hit bullet heaven Vampire Survivors and sees you wielding all manner of crazy quirks (superpowers) from the show. You'll even be able to play as your favourite characters such as Deku, and use flashy special attacks inspired by moments throughout the series.

Surviving school

As I mentioned last time we covered MHA United Survival , I'd like to dub this what I call the 'expanded' breed of Survivors-likes. Rather than just focusing on a simple gameplay loop, with the occasional unlock and hidden secret, United Survival focuses on recreating the same kind of depth we see in other anime spin-offs.

If you're a longtime fan, you'll not only find familiar content and references to the series, but also completely game-original content touching on moments between your favourite characters.

Aside from that, you'll find exactly what you'd expect in United Survival: the same fast-paced action as in Vampire Survivors, with three-man teams of your favourite characters and plenty of easter eggs and references sprinkled throughout. Not a bad way to relive one of your favourite series, or one you're still watching!

Still, United Survival will have some pretty stiff competition, as the Survivors-like has become an increasingly popular and vibrant genre over the years. If you fancy having a go at some of them for yourself, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors?