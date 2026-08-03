My Hero Academia United Survival sets the date for launch and hits 500k pre-registrations

My Hero Academia United Survival has set the date for launch

Check it out on mobile August 6th for game-original content and more of your favourite characters

And pre-register now to get access to some of the rewards at launch

It seems we have a bit of a double-whammy of anime news today, as not only are Blood Strike launching their collab with Attack on Titan, but My Hero Academia United Survival also now has a launch date! The Survivors-inspired mobile spinoff of the hit shonen series is set to land on iOS and Android later this month, on August 6th!

My Hero Academia should need little introduction, but for the uninitiated, it follows main character Deku, a boy without superpowers where they're pretty much standard. He has to navigate life at the titular superhero high school when he ends up gifted the powers of the strongest superhero on the planet, All Might. Naturally, all those flashy powers make MHA fertile ground for gaming spinoffs!

Survive...survive!

My Hero Academia United Survival is also part of what I'd call the 'expanded' breed of Survivors-likes. Whereas the original VS was quite cut-and-dry, focusing mainly on repeating levels, getting unlocks and discovering secrets, MHA United Survival includes game-original storylines and tidbits for fans of the series to enjoy.

And while it hasn't had quite the seismic levels of hype that it might have had back at the series' peak, there're still 500,000 eager fans who've already pre-registered, and plenty of rewards waiting for newcomers as a result.

Personally, I think I might give it a look. So keep your eyes peeled on August 6th for when My Hero Academia United Survival lands on mobile, and if you're interested, be sure to pre-register for some of those exciting rewards!

If you want to hone your Survivors skills ahead of launch too, then you should go ahead and take a gander at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors! While the original may still be considered the best by many, there are plenty of others vying for the crown!