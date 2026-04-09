Borderlands Mobile makes a surprise appearance on the iOS App Store

Insert irritating Claptrap dialogue here

Borderlands Mobile has arrived on iOS in a test launch period

Zynga are taking a stab at translating the hit looter-shooter to mobile

It features a single class but much of the same gameplay as we've come to expect

The Borderlands series is one of the first to really codify the looter shooter genre, for better or for worse. And it's shown both the best and worst of what Gearbox has to offer FPS fans. But, there's a brand-new game in the series that's just dropped on a surprising platform, as Borderlands Mobile arrives on iOS!

Developed by Zynga, we haven't heard a peep about Borderlands Mobile before. However, overnight, it landed on the iOS App Store in the US and is already soliciting player feedback for what seems to be a test period. And by all accounts, it's set to feature many of the same elements we've come to expect from mainline releases in the series.

If you're not familiar, Borderlands is a series which focuses on the adventures of 'Vault Hunters' on the deadly planet of Pandora. These adventurers seek out these buried vaults packed with treasure, and come from all walks of life. At the moment, only the Summoner class is available, but more are promised to arrive soon, alongside an arsenal of weaponry to outfit your hunters with.

Guns akimbo

Borderlands has had a rough time of it lately, what with middling reception for recent entries in the series and whatever the hell that movie was. But even so, it's surprising to see Borderlands Mobile drop so abruptly onto the iOS App Store with little fanfare aside from that generated by coverage of it.

Admittedly, Borderlands could work very well on mobile with its simple, brutal gameplay loop of shoot, kill, loot, upgrade and repeat. However, as pointed out in Zynga's FAQ, we already see elements such as AFK rewards and in-app purchases confirmed, so I suppose that Gearbox legacy still runs deep in Borderlands Mobile.

As for other ways to scratch your itchy trigger finger and destroy your relationship with your fellow man, why not take a look at our list of the best shooters on iOS to see what other great options we recommend that you have a go at?