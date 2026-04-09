Disney Speedstorm brings on the bad guys with their new Villainous Ever After season

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Disney Speedstorm's new Villainous Ever After season has arrived on mobile

Mother Gothel, Shan Yu and Yokai arrive as the debut trio of racers

Meanwhile, there's a new progression system, racers and more being added!

While it's plumbed the depths of the Disney vault in the past, Disney Speedstorm has often focused on the heroic members of the famous animation giant's roster. But its shortfall of villains is about to be corrected as Disney Speedstorm brings on the bad guys in their Villainous Ever After season!

The three headliners of the event are as follows: Mother Gothel, the conniving witch of Tangled fame, Yokai, the mysterious supervillain from Big Hero Six, and Shan Yu, the infamous leader of the Huns in Mulan. And they're set to be joined down the line by Syndrome from The Incredibles and Pete from Mickey & Friends as mid-season racers.

Naturally, these villains are joined by a host of new Crew members to help support their attempts to dominate the track. And three new Vault racers will also arrive as Alice, The Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts arrive on the track too!

Vroom vroom

Aside from the inherent hilarity of putting a scheming manipulator and Saturday morning cartoon villain next to a canonical mass murderer, this season is sure to please fans of the ever-iconic Disney villain cast. And getting into our Disney Speedstorm tier list is easier than ever with new progression systems.

Be it making use of the new Star system that replaces levels, or hopping into the Adventure Road mode to win certain races with selected racers, there are more ways than ever to unlock your favourite characters and head out onto the track in Disney Speedstorm's latest season!

In the meantime, if you're a devoted fan of Disney villains, then you might be interested in checking out Twisted Wonderland and its host of descendants. If so, be sure to dig into our Disney Twisted Wonderland tier list to find out which of the characters we think are worth bringing aboard!