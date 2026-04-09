Etheria: Restart SS4 kicks off as Loong's Thunder brings in new progression system and characters

Etheria: Restart is kicking off its SS4 season starting today

Two of the five new animuses arrive in the form of Xuan Chi and Rimeheart Dinah

Not to mention a massive new progression system for upgrading characters

Etheria: Restart's new SS4 update kicks off today, and after all the exciting additions made in SS3, the folks at XD Games are coming out swinging with a host of additional content to rival even their previous updates! And for those of you looking to further empower your existing characters, there's a brand-new system to take note of.

Named Loong's Thunder: Shattered Dawn, SS4 is set to introduce a whopping five new animuses throughout. But things will kick off with just two in the form of Xuan Chi and Rimeheart Dinah, serving as defensive and support-type animus, respectively. However, Dina's oversized sword is sure to serve as a boon for damage-dealing, too.

The rest of the season will see the introduction of Lvuia and Qano on April 30th, while the final animus, Sharon, arrives on May 21st. Not only that, but our Etheria: Restart tier list may end up getting some tweaks as a host of buffs and balance updates arrive for existing characters such as Asal and Bornova.

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

Finally, what about that new progression system, eh? If you've been waiting for a new way to upgrade your animuses, then you're in luck.

The Tactical Imprint progression system offers an all-new way to empower your favourite characters. Simply apply the Tactical Imprint to your chosen character and enjoy both a passive bonus as well as four slots into which you can add new Components to customise the Imprint

The new Hyper Kernal system will work as both a way to automate production of Components, as well as send out animuses to hunt down more for you.

These are certainly exciting additions. So if you're planning to jump in and give Etheria: Restart SS4 a go because of it, don't go in empty-handed! Check out our Etheria: Restart code list to nab yourself a free boost.