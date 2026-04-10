Jetpack Joyride Racing finally launches on iOS and Android with over-the-top multiplayer kart action

Barry's a racer now

Jetpack Joyride Racing is now available on iOS and Android

Multiplayer races support up to six players with boost and hazard zones

Halfbrick+ integration ties progression across multiple titles

Jetpack Joyride taking a wrong turn into kart racing was always going to happen eventually; it just took a bit longer than expected. Originally lined up for a November release, Jetpack Joyride Racing has now finally crossed the line on iOS and Android.

Don’t think of this as another cosmetic spin-off. Jetpack Joyride Racing is a full multiplayer racer built around short, chaotic matches with up to six players. The focus is on drifting and timing boosts properly, with races swinging quickly depending on how well you read the track rather than just holding acceleration.

Tracks are built with that in mind. You’ve got Zones scattered throughout – green for speed boosts, purple to slow you down, and red to temporarily cut your engine entirely. They’re simple modifiers, but they force you to stay engaged instead of just following the racing line.

The series’ identity is not lost, though. Barry Steakfries and the rest of the cast show up as playable racers, and the overall tone sticks to that slightly over-the-top Halfbrick style. It feels familiar, just a little more competitive.

Progression comes through collectible cards and a shared system tied to Halfbrick+. Race, where you earn rewards and build out your collection across multiple releases if you’re in that ecosystem. That means cards from Fruit Ninja to Dan the Man. There’s also a Season Pass because every game must have one now.

After the delay, this feels like a more complete launch rather than something rushed out the door. There are no ads, no hard paywalls. Just optional subscriptions if you want to go deeper into the Halfbrick+ side of things.

If you’re in the mood for more high-speed chaos after this, our list of the best racing games on iOS is a good place to keep the momentum going.