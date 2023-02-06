My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes (February 2023)
MHA: The Strongest Hero is an MMORPG based on the popular manga from Shonen Jump, where you control the lead characters - Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka and others. If you are an avid player of the game and are looking for the working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes, then you have landed on the correct page. We will share a list of all working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, like hero coins. So let's begin.
List of all working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes
- Happy2212 - New!
- Winter2022 - New!
- MHASEASON6
- GMHATSH6
- NYCCTSH2022
- MHATSHSWEEPS2022 (NA Server)
- DICEDESTINY - Sea Version only
- NAKLASGAMER - Sea Version only
- JAMESMER - Sea Version only
- bluestacks22 - Rewards: 300 Hero Coins and 100 Energy
- PROTAE - Sea Version only
My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes are time-limited codes, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit regularly.
Expired
- TSHWHMDVD (NA Server)
- TSHCRX2022 (NA Server)
- MHATSH100TH
- MHAEU070
- AX21HERO
- MHA999 - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (SEA server only)
- CCR04GIFT - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (EU server only)
- TSH2CR2022 - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (NA server only)
- TSHCEO2021 - Rewards: 150 hero Coins
- THANKS40K - Rewards: 300 hero Coins
- VCRXHERO21 - Rewards: 200 hero Coins
- WHM2021
- TSHWHMDEKU
- WHMDEKU
- MHATSHWEET - Rewards: 200 Hero Coins (NA server only)
- MHAFUN100EP - Rewards: 250 Hero Coins (NA server only)
How to redeem codes in My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero?Redeeming codes in My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero is a simple process; just follow these steps to redeem them:
- Open the game and click on the gift box at the top of the screen
- A new window will open, click on gift pack exchange
- Enter any of the working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes from above and click on the 'take’ button
- Enjoy your rewards
My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
