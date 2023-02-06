My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes (February 2023)

- checked for new codes

MHA: The Strongest Hero is an MMORPG based on the popular manga from Shonen Jump, where you control the lead characters - Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Uraraka and others. If you are an avid player of the game and are looking for the working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes, then you have landed on the correct page. We will share a list of all working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards, like hero coins. So let's begin.

List of all working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes

Happy2212 - New!

Winter2022 - New!

MHASEASON6

GMHATSH6

NYCCTSH2022

MHATSHSWEEPS2022 (NA Server)

(NA Server) DICEDESTINY - Sea Version only

Sea Version only NAKLASGAMER - Sea Version only

Sea Version only JAMESMER - Sea Version only

Sea Version only bluestacks22 - Rewards: 300 Hero Coins and 100 Energy

- Rewards: 300 Hero Coins and 100 Energy PROTAE - Sea Version only



My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes are time-limited codes, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. We will keep updating this post with new codes, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit regularly.

Expired

TSHWHMDVD (NA Server)

(NA Server) TSHCRX2022 ( NA Server)

NA Server) MHATSH100TH

MHAEU070

AX21HERO

MHA999 - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (SEA server only)

- Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (SEA server only) CCR04GIFT - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (EU server only)

- Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (EU server only) TSH2CR2022 - Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (NA server only)

- Rewards: 3 Card Summon Tickets (NA server only) TSHCEO2021 - Rewards: 150 hero Coins

- Rewards: 150 hero Coins THANKS40K - Rewards: 300 hero Coins

- Rewards: 300 hero Coins VCRXHERO21 - Rewards: 200 hero Coins

- Rewards: 200 hero Coins WHM2021

TSHWHMDEKU

WHMDEKU

MHATSHWEET - Rewards: 200 Hero Coins (NA server only)

- Rewards: 200 Hero Coins (NA server only) MHAFUN100EP - Rewards: 250 Hero Coins (NA server only)

How to redeem codes in My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero?

Open the game and click on the gift box at the top of the screen

A new window will open, click on gift pack exchange

Enter any of the working My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero codes from above and click on the 'take’ button

Enjoy your rewards

Redeeming codes in My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero is a simple process; just follow these steps to redeem them:

My Hero Academia The Strongest Hero is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Artur Novichenko